Inner City, Idris Elba Partner With Activist Group Detroit Will Breathe On "We All Move Together" Music Video To Tackle Racism & Police Brutality

Video still Courtesy Photo

Inner City have released the video for their collaboration with Idris Elba “We All Move Together.” Taking the pulse of the world today, they collaborated with youth activist group Detroit Will Breathe on a video that follows DWB leading a protest against racism and police brutality on the streets of Detroit. There is also some quality dancing mixed in as well.

One of the main messages is unity and that united we can create change.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“This song and music video will forever embody the spirit of momentum by the people. When we all move together change becomes inevitable,” says Idris Elba.

“With the challenges in Michigan, the US, and further afield, specific to what we are facing with the BLM movement, we deeply felt that we wanted to release a culturally significant and impactful video that not only embodies the message of the track, but that also directly benefits the Detroit Will Breathe individuals and collectives on the frontline of the movement in the city,” says Inner City in a statement. “Our platform can shine global light on the amazing work they do, and it takes the message of the track to an even higher place. We All Move Together.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Detroit Will Breathe was only started this year, but they have been integral in the racial justice fight in Detroit in 2020. They helped mobilize to get Grace, a 15-year-old black child jailed for not doing her homework, released. They have also demanded justice for Priscilla Slater who died in a prison cell. The resulting investigation led to the mayor resigning and two officers fired for concealing information.

“Detroit is rich in political and cultural experiences and expressions of liberation. From Motown Records, the Labor Movement, and Aretha Franklin, to the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements, the 1967 Rebellion, and the birth of techno. We aspire to make Detroit once again a space where liberation is expressed and experienced in transformative ways. Kevin Saunderson did this along with thousands of Black Detroiters when he helped birth the global movement that techno has become. The techno scene embodied the intentions of Black Detroiters looking to free themselves from an oppressive environment. Today that fight for freedom continues,” says Jae Bass, who speaks on behalf of D.W.B as one of their frontliners and leaders. He is also seen in the video leading the chants. See their full statement here.

“We All Move Together” is taken from their album of the same name. It is the first album from Inner City in nearly 30 years.