The 15 Best House Tracks of January 2021

House music is alive and well in 2021 and we have the 15 best from January to prove it.

Ross From Friends Fabrice Bourgelle

Well, it looks like dance music is looking at another year of playing soundtrack to your living room. The virus is ravaging the planet while we wait at home patiently listening to our favorite artists sacrifice their valuable time to produce great dance music to entertain our ears. Andre Lodemann is right on top in January if you ask me. His debut on Siamese is top notch and deserving of a shiny display. Tim Engelhardt is right up there with him thanks to his update of Trentemøller's quintessential classic, "Moan." Loads more on the chart as well. Play, share, and enjoy.

1. "MISS YOU" - ANDRE LODEMANN [SIAMESE]

Adriatique welcome Andre Lodemann for his debut on their Siamese imprint. The star of the release is "Still Searching," which features a powerful vocal and some remixes to go along with it. However, the second original on the EP, "Miss You" is the one for those seeking something a bit deeper. Adriatique were able to test it out one night in Switzerland before the lockdown and it garnered a lot of excitement from the crowd.

2. "MOAN (TIM ENGELHARDT REMIX)" - TRENTEMØLLER [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]

Poker Flat continues their double-decade celebration with remixes of old classics by new originals and this time around, it's Tim Engelhardt as he reworks the Trentemøller, quintessential classic, "Moan."

3. "WANT YOU (NEED YOU) (ADAM PORT REMIX)" - BELL TOWERS [PUBLIC POSSESSION]

After just two short weeks into the the new year, the Keinemusik crew are already back at it. More specifically in this case, Adam Port is on this one with a sparkling remix that's rumored to be featured on the latest, Grand Theft Auto video game.

4. "ONDA" - SIDNEY CHARLES [LOCUS]

I was sold on Sidney Charles some years back when someone dropped "Hustler Stomp" on the terrace at DC10. Ever since then, he's been killing the game and staying one step ahead of things like with his first EP of 2021 for the relatively new, yet blossoming imprint, LOCUS. It's called the High Pressure EP and all four tunes on the package are sublime. Especially, this particular tune which I'm including as one of the best of January 2021.

5. "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" - SOUL CLAP [FOOL'S GOLD RECORDS]

Boston's own, Soul Clap have an album coming in a few months and as a teaser. they've just released their World E.P. which includes this delightful piece of funky house they call "Enough Is Enough."

6. "BURNER" - ROSS FROM FRIENDS [SCARLET TIGER]

Ross From Friends kicks off 2021 with this broken beat business on his brand-new, imprint of his own, Scarlet Tiger. Put it on repeat and share it. It's hard not to love it.

7. "LEVO" - OLIVER SCHORIES [8BIT]

On the flipside of Oliver Schories' latest outing via 8Bit is this warm and inviting, synth-fueled gem that sits perfectly between deep and progressive house.

8. "TWO FOUR TWO" - IBAN MENDOZA [WALDLIEBE FAMILIEN]

Can't tell you much about this release other than the fact that it features a totally wicked, vocoded vocal that just makes this already good track pretty damn spectacular.

9. "THROUGH CHANGES" - DUBEATS & BONDAR [GLASGOW UNDERGROUND]

DuBeats & Bondar are two San Diego producers who put together this silky-smooth, house cut for none other than the legendary, Glasgow Underground imprint.

10. "TURNING MY HEAD" - ANJA SCHNEIDER [SOUS MUSIC]

Anja Schneider didn't waste any time jumping back into music with her two-tracker that landed on the virtual shelves in just the first week of January. The early-month release is titled, "Turning My Head" and its' title track is a welcome guest here on the top house music chart for January.

11. "DISCO HEARTS" - ILLYUS & BARRIENTOS FEAT. LAURA DAVIE [TOOLROOM]

Illyus & Barrientos are on top of their four on the floor game with this absolute floor-filler titled "Disco Hearts" via Toolroom.

12. "CORRODED MIND" - RADECKT [TAU]

Danish producer, Radeckt is responsible for this ingenious piece of dance music that almost sounds like a call and response between various, tuned metal objects.

13. "ALL I DO" - FELIX DA HOUSECAT X CHRIS TRUCHER [FOUNDERS OF FILTH]

Clocking in at just under three minutes, this new filter house jammy from Felix Da Housecat will you have you on your feet instantly.

14. "BEAUTY SLEEP" - JOHN SUMMIT [REPOPULATE MARS]

Dance music's first bona-fide hit of 2021 comes from a fella' named John Summit on Lee Foss's imprint, Repopulate Mars. The tune is titled, "Beauty Sleep" and it's certainly a beauty that shimmers with melody for days.

15. "SUN GOES DOWN" - CLOONEE [BIG BEAT RECORDS]

Cassius' 2002 classic, "The Sound Of Violence" has seen its' share of sampling over the years but it's safe to say that no one's done it this big yet.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: