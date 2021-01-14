City Guide: Naples With Anfisa Letyago

Hot off the launch of her brand new label N:S:DA, we caught up with rising techno star Anfisa Letyago to explore the beautiful city she calls home, Naples, Italy. The picturesque city is home to much art and beauty that leaves you feeling extremely inspired, and below, Anfisa takes us on a tour of her favorite spots.

Words and photos by Anfisa Letyago

We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?

Naples is a young city full of artists and creative types. If you want to meet up with friends for a drink you’ll have a lot of places to choose from if you head to the cities Historic Center, to Tarallificio. Before going out on a big night, a must in Naples is to have a Neapolitan Tarallo with almonds and an Iced Neapolitan craft beer.

Craft beer

Neapolitan Tarallo

Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?

The whole area on the seafront is full of amazing bars and pubs all with breath-taking views of the Vesuvio. The area of Nisida is also another place to go where you can find ‘HBToo’ – this is where you can dine, listen to music, and dance.

Sea front

Brunches are a weekend staple; which spots stand out for you?

In Naples, we eat a lot of pizza, and brunch food is also pizza! At the weekends the must on the menu is the fried pizza, or a classic Margherita to be had in the popular district of the ‘Spanish quarters’ or in the ‘Sanità’ at ‘Concettina ai Tre Santi’.

Fried pizza

Margherita pizza

Best dirty late-night street food option?

We live on street food in Naples, and it’s not possible to miss the omelet of stuffed pasta. You can find it almost anywhere in the city when walking under the night sky, so go and explore and get one – it’s always good.

Pasta omlet

Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in Naples?

Sadly, the record shops in Naples are slowly vanishing. There are less and less every year, but at ‘Via Tribunali’ you can find a place called TATTOO, which is an institution in the city. Not only can you find vinyl here, but also spent time reading books and other activities. It's a special place which is definitely worth a visit.

Tattoo

Tattoo

Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

When I have the chance to be at home on a Sunday and not on the road, there is only one place for me…..the Amalfi Coast. It’s an enchanted place that offers you so much with the most breathtaking scenery around every corner. I go to Positano specifically, it’s an international tourist destination with magical sunsets. If you get the chance to visit the island of Capri, it's a must and somewhere you’ll want to go again and again. It's a beautiful place to escape everything.

Amalfi coast

Amalfi coast

Something everyone should do when visiting Naples, but probably hasn’t?

Even though you are in Italy, you should really go and visit the Spanish Quarters in the city. They make up a popular neighborhood that until the 80s, was almost inaccessible, but today it's full of pubs, restaurants and is the home to many traditional festivals throughout the year.

Spanish Quarters

Spanish Quarters

A track that reminds you of your childhood in the city?

When I moved to Naples I was in love with Neapolitan music, an indescribable emotion came across me when I heard and listened to it. The song that really was the soundtrack to the good times and a lot of memories is ‘Tu Si Na Cosa Grande Pe Me’ by Domenico Modugno.

What are some of the special exports/items that only come from Naples?

An object of worship that comes from Naples is the mask of Pulcinella. This was a historical character of Neapolitan theatre and San Gennaro, known throughout the world for the miracle of the dissolution of blood. You can buy masks all over the city, they make a good gift with an interesting and historical story.

Mask of Pulcinella

A gift you can’t leave Naples without taking home for friends?

When you are here you can’t go to anyone’s house empty-handed, and the best gift you can take is a tray full of Babà. This is a typical Neapolitan dessert of sponge cakes soaked in sticky, citrus-scented boozy syrup.