Madlib & Four Tet Detail Collaborative Album 'Sound Ancestors'

Madlib & Four Tet will release their album later this month.

Four Tet and Madlib have details their upcoming collaborative album Sound Ancestors. The project was announced in the middle of December, but now we know the tracklist and release date.

The music is credited to Madlib, but Four Tet edited, arranged, and mastered the LP. Four Tet said that while making this album, he was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a period of years that he used to arrange this project.

Sound Ancestors will be released on January 29 on the Madvillainy producer’s Madlib Invazion label.

They have shared two songs from the 16-track LP thus far, “Road of the Lonely Ones” and most recently “Hopprock.”

01. There Is No Time (Prelude)

02. The Call

03. Theme De Crabtree

04. Road of the Lonely Ones

05. Loose Goose

06. Dirtknock

07. Hopprock

08. Riddim Chant

09. Sound Ancestors

10. One for Quartabê/Right Now

11. Hang Out (Phone Off)

12. Two for 2 -For Dilla

13. Latino Negro

14. The New Normal

15. Chino

16. Duumbiyay