Madlib & Four Tet Detail Collaborative Album 'Sound Ancestors'
Four Tet and Madlib have details their upcoming collaborative album Sound Ancestors. The project was announced in the middle of December, but now we know the tracklist and release date.
The music is credited to Madlib, but Four Tet edited, arranged, and mastered the LP. Four Tet said that while making this album, he was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a period of years that he used to arrange this project.
Sound Ancestors will be released on January 29 on the Madvillainy producer’s Madlib Invazion label.
They have shared two songs from the 16-track LP thus far, “Road of the Lonely Ones” and most recently “Hopprock.”
01. There Is No Time (Prelude)
02. The Call
03. Theme De Crabtree
04. Road of the Lonely Ones
05. Loose Goose
06. Dirtknock
07. Hopprock
08. Riddim Chant
09. Sound Ancestors
10. One for Quartabê/Right Now
11. Hang Out (Phone Off)
12. Two for 2 -For Dilla
13. Latino Negro
14. The New Normal
15. Chino
16. Duumbiyay