Premiere: Per QX - Change Of Mind

Stockholm native and current Bali resident, Per Ljungqvist, known professionally as Per QX, is back another cracker of a disco house record. “Change Of Mind” opens with some hand percussion and strings to introduce a strong 70’s disco vibe, before a classic soul sample lay the groundwork for the record. Horns, piano and some funky drums elevates the track even further.

“I want to bring back the authentic sound of soulful disco back to the dancefloor, and I think this track will do the job,” explains Ljungqvist. "After hours of editing, filtering and time stretching the main sample, adding percussion disco string stabs and beats, I think I got something here to compliment the original song.”

In early 2021, Per QX will also release on labels including Toolroom and Midnight Riot. “Change Of Mind” is coming this Friday, January 29 on his Walk Of Shame Records. Pre-order “Change Of Mind” on Traxsource here.

