Producer's Spotlight - Baby Audio's Super VHS Plugin

If you are looking for that special 80s sound that is a bit lofi, a bit warbly and wobbly, a little warm and very VHS sounding - then you are in the right place.

Full Editorial Review HERE | Buy Here - BabyAud.io

Check out the Baby Audio Comeback Kid Delay

A ‘lofi flavor’ beast.

As kids of the 80s the Baby Audio crew have always been drawn to the sound of slightly out-of-tune synths, warm tape saturation, gritty samples and grainy reverbs. So they set out on a mission to capture the lofi spirit of our favorite decade — and bring it into a new decade.

Meet a complex algorithm with eight simple knobs. They named it ‘Super’ for its powers and ‘VHS’ for its sound.

Check the Feels and Vibes you can get below:

Features.

Six unique ‘one-knob’ effects inspired by the VHS-era.

● STATIC — Static noise generated by an internal synthesizer

● HEAT — ‘Analog tape’ saturator, inspired by consumer-grade tape machines

● SHAPE — Sample rate reducer inspired by 1980s 8-bit samplers

● MAGIC — Widening FX inspired by the Juno chorus, but darker and deeper

● DRIFT — Pitch fluctuation LFO for unpredictable time and pitch shifting

● WASH — ‘Bad hall’ reverb inspired by budget friendly 1980s rack units

Rewind to the VHS-Era.

We wanted this plugin to be like sending your sounds back in time, then re-discovering them on a worn-out VHS tape 30 years later. All with the click of a single button, right inside your DAW.

The result is six unique effects coming together in a versatile channel strip. Super VHS will add some lo-fi authenticity to whatever clean sound you run through it — especially as you mix and match the effects. Each effect has just a single control, but multiple parameters under the hood, allowing for a wide range of results.

Compatibility.

Plugin formats: VST, VST3, AU, AAX.

Platforms supported: Mac OS 10.7 and up including Catalina / Big Sur. PC Windows 7 and up.

DAWs supported: Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase, Nuendo, Reaper, Reason + more.