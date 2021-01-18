Producer's Spotlight - Baby Audio's Super VHS Plugin
If you are looking for that special 80s sound that is a bit lofi, a bit warbly and wobbly, a little warm and very VHS sounding - then you are in the right place. Every month we will be highlighting a Plugin from the Baby Audio catalog to help you get accustomed to their bad ass portfolio - yes we have been watching a lot of Cobra Kai.
Full Editorial Review HERE
A ‘lofi flavor’ beast.
As kids of the 80s the Baby Audio crew have always been drawn to the sound of slightly out-of-tune synths, warm tape saturation, gritty samples and grainy reverbs. So they set out on a mission to capture the lofi spirit of our favorite decade — and bring it into a new decade.
Meet a complex algorithm with eight simple knobs. They named it ‘Super’ for its powers and ‘VHS’ for its sound.
Check the Feels and Vibes you can get below:
Features.
Six unique ‘one-knob’ effects inspired by the VHS-era.
● STATIC — Static noise generated by an internal synthesizer
● HEAT — ‘Analog tape’ saturator, inspired by consumer-grade tape machines
● SHAPE — Sample rate reducer inspired by 1980s 8-bit samplers
● MAGIC — Widening FX inspired by the Juno chorus, but darker and deeper
● DRIFT — Pitch fluctuation LFO for unpredictable time and pitch shifting
● WASH — ‘Bad hall’ reverb inspired by budget friendly 1980s rack units
Rewind to the VHS-Era.
We wanted this plugin to be like sending your sounds back in time, then re-discovering them on a worn-out VHS tape 30 years later. All with the click of a single button, right inside your DAW.
The result is six unique effects coming together in a versatile channel strip. Super VHS will add some lo-fi authenticity to whatever clean sound you run through it — especially as you mix and match the effects. Each effect has just a single control, but multiple parameters under the hood, allowing for a wide range of results.
Compatibility.
Plugin formats: VST, VST3, AU, AAX.
Platforms supported: Mac OS 10.7 and up including Catalina / Big Sur. PC Windows 7 and up.
DAWs supported: Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase, Nuendo, Reaper, Reason + more.