Brian Eno, Beach House, Santigold, Amon Tobin Contributing To Meow Wolf Omega Mart Exhibit

Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, Meow Wolf has unveiled the full lineup of more than 50 artists who will be a part of their permanent installation, Omega Mart. Opening in Las Vegas in a little over a week, they have six musical artists, in addition to nearly 50 visual artists. Among the musical artists are Brian Eno, Beach House, Amon Tobin and Santigold.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a high caliber of artists from around the world to bring this installation to life,” said Corvas Brinkerhoff, Executive Creative Director of Meow Wolf Las Vegas in a statement. “We are collaborating with all types of incredible talent, from local Las Vegas artists like Heather Hermann and Justin Favela to international sensations like Claudia Bueno and COCOLAB, and national creators such as Shrine and Stephen Hendee.”

Omega Mart will open on Thursday, February 18th in Las Vegas’ newest experiential complex, AREA15. It is a psychedelic, immersive art grocery store with over 250 unique projects inside the exhibition from more than 325 creatives. Get tickets here and see the full lineup below. The exhibit will be at 25% capacity, have mandatory mask wearing, temperature checks at entry, social distancing and cleaning.

A third permanent installation is being built in Denver, with opening slated for late 2021.