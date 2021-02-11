Unsound Festival Releasing Book & Album Featuring New SOPHIE & Jlin, Nicolas Jaar, Slikback & More

Unsound will release a collection of 15 tracks and 25 stories next month as part of an interdisciplinary package.

Unsound Festival Cover Art Unsound Festival

Unsound Festival is releasing a new book and compilation album Intermission that will collect 15 songs and 25 stories into one large project. The compilation will have contributions from the likes of SOPHIE & Jlin, Ben Forest, Tim Hecker, Agata Harz & Katarzyna Smoluk, Nicolas Jaar and others.

The album will be more then just music. Field recordings made during the pandemic help hold the compilation together with other projects like DeForrest Brown, Jr. and James Hoff’s recordings of BLM protests in New York on “Project for Revolution in New York” (fittingly NYPD went flying by my apartment sirens blasting as I listened to the track). Chris Watson, best known for his work for Sir David Attenborough, captures rural English landscapes, while Ben Frost’s records the burning Amazon in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The book will feature essays, texts and poems about the pandemic, lockdown, ecology, mental health, conspiracy theories, racism, LGBTQ+ rights, sound, tourism, the precarious state of the music industry, nostalgia, identity and more. The collection is in English now, but will be translated in Polish later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The project is dedicated to SOPHIE who died only two weeks ago and performed at three editions of the festival.

Intermission will be released on March 3. It can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp now. Hear two tracks from the project below.

Tracklist:

01. Chris Watson - Unlocked

02. Bastarda - Aperte

03. Slater, Guðnadóttir, Grisey - Happy, Healthy, Safe

04. Weavings (Part 1) (with Aho Ssan, Angel Bat Dawid, Dirar Kalash, Ellen Fullman, Księżyc, Laraaji, Nicolás Jaar, Paweł Szamburski, Resina, Rolando Hernandez & Wukir Suryadi)

05. Zosia Hołubowska & Julia Giertz - Community of Grieving (Part 1)

06. Ben Frost - Ring of Fire

07. Lutto Lento - Good Morning Go Tears

08. Jlin X SOPHIE - JSLOIPNHIE

09. 33EMYBW - The Room

10. Varg2™ & VTSS - VARGTSS2 (Miss Understanding)

11. Moor Mother & Geng - This Week (again)

12. Slikback - ZETSUBO

13. DeForrest Brown, Jr. & James Hoff - Project for Revolution in New York

14. Tim Hecker, Agata Harz & Katarzyna Smoluk - Demeter & Johannes' Song of Pandemia

15. Jana Winderen - re_Surge