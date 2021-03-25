Amsterdam Dance Event Announces Dates For October 2021 In-Person Event

ADE says they are doing a five-day event this October in Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Dance Event Photo by Mark Richter

Amsterdam Dance Event has announced an in-person conference for October 2021. The five-day conference will take place from October 13-17 in Amsterdam after holding a virtual one this past year.

ADE says that it will be able to do it in person conference as a result of “widespread vaccination campaign and rapid test capacity in the Netherlands” and they aim to “present the best possible ADE experience while ensuring public health guidelines.”

So far Audio Obscura, Awakenings, Concertgebouw, DGTL, Dockyard, Elrow, Into the Woods, Loveland, Melkweg, Panama, Paradiso and Verknipt have all joined as venues and organizers, with more surely to come. Acts including Avalon Emerson, Speedy J, Oliver Heldens and Dave Clarke have been confirmed as well. The ADE Opening Concert will be by Weval x Metropole Orkest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

More programming will be announced soon, along with ticket details. Obviously COVID could impact how things are with such an international event, so hopefully it can happen as "normally" as possible.