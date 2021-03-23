Jungle Detail Hopeful New Album 'Loving In Stereo,' Share Single "Keep Moving"

Jungle will release their new album in August. "When we write music there's hope," say Jungle.

Jungle has unveiled a new album Loving In Stereo, which will be released in August on AWAL. To push the LP, they have released the first single “Keep Moving” along with a music video. The album is about positivity and reflecting that, they have announced an extensive run of worldwide tour dates starting in September, running through the winter.

The video for “Keep Moving” was inspired by West Side Story and the “idea of two groups working together and in opposition at times,” explains Josh Lloyd-Watson, one half of Jungle.

The album’s themes are about new beginnings, new love and fighting back against the odds. “When we write music there’s hope,” adds Lloyd-Watson. “Maybe today we’ll create something that influences people and changes the way they feel. If you can make something that lifts people, that’s an amazing feeling.”

The album comes with features from Bas & Priya Ragu, the first time that they have had feature collaborations. This will be Jungle's third album in total.

Loving In Stereo will be releasing on August 13. See the tracklist below and pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

1. Dry Your Tears

2. Keep Moving

3. All Of The Time

4. Romeo (featuring Bas)

5. Lifting You

6. Bonnie Hill

7. Fire

8. Talk About It

9. No Rules

10. Truth

11. What D’You Know About Me?

12. Just Fly, Don’t Worry

13. Goodbye My Love (featuring Priya Ragu)

14. Can’t Stop The Stars