Magnetic Mix 142: Just Her

Just Her is here to take you on "a dynamic journey with the usual thread of melody and emotion running through."

Just Her is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Brighton producer, label head and DJ has released music on labels like Get Physical, Suara, Last Night On Earth, Anjunadeep and Global Underground, heads up her own label Constant Circles and takes the reigns on radio each month. Just Her has also established her own brand “Constant Circles” -- a concept where music and contemporary visual art are combined, with successful label parties across the UK and Europe with art exhibitions in Brighton and London already accomplished, plus many more in the pipeline.

2021 is looking to be a fruitful one for Just Her having already released her Beautiful Nothing EP on Anjunadeep, a remix for Slow Crime and an EP on Colorize coming this Friday. She has a track on the upcoming LUZoSCURA mix compilation by Sasha out at the beginning of May as well.

With all of this music swirling in the air, we asked Just Her to conjure up a Magnetic Mix for us. In her own words, this is to take you on a “dynamic journey with the usual thread of melody and emotion running through.”

“This mix is a reflection of where my mind is right now both musically and emotionally. I’m already picturing summer terraces, epic festivals and sweaty dance floors and I’ve tried to channel that excitement into a dynamic journey with the usual thread of melody and emotion running through,” explains Just Her.

"I’ve included my remix of Onur Ozman, which is out on vinyl on my own label Constant Circles, plus ‘We Dance’ from my recent Beautiful Nothing Anjunadeep EP, and the amazing Audiojack remix of my track ‘Fall From Grace’ on Global Underground. The rest is just amazing music that I’m currently digging from some of my favorite labels & artists. I can’t wait to play some of this stuff in front of actual real life humans soon.”

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. Lawrence Hart, Casually Here - Chimes (Original Mix) [Hotflush Recordings]

02. Onur Özman - Out Of Distance ft Rumex (Just Her's 1am Mix) [Constant Circles]

03. Nick Curly - Mute Navigator (Original Mix) [RADIANT.]

04. Mr. Sosa - True [Needwant]

05. Moodtrax - More Bump [Street Trax]

06. Mr. Fixie - Purple Gloves [Right Angle Records]

07. Just Her - Fall From Grace (Audiojack Remix) (Edit) [Global Underground]

08. Just Her - We Dance (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep]

09. josef mac - Hope (Original Mix) [Self Released]

10. olsen - radient omen [all my thoughts]

11. Third Son - The You In You Isn't the You You Thought Was In You (HearThuG Remix) [Polymath]

12. Lime - Babe, We're Gonna Love Tonight (Jacques Greene Remix) [Unidisc]