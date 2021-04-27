AIAIAI & Ninja Tune Release Headphones Made From Recycled Vinyl

“We finally found a way for you to listen to our deeper cuts.”

AIAIAI TMA-2 Ninja Tune Edition Ninja Tune / AIAIAI

Danish audio design company, AIAIAI has unveiled a new headphone collaboration with Ninja Tune. The TMA-2 Ninja Tune Edition headphones are made from the label’s recycled vinyl.

The TMA-2 is built with AIAIAI’s Bio-Cellulose S05 drivers and comes with the choice of both on-ear and over-ear vegan leather cushions. The battery life starts at 20 hours over Bluetooth 5.0.

The headphones are available in selected retailers around the world or globally on the AIAIAI website. They cost $250.

Ninja Tune last week announced that it would be going carbon neutral by the end of 2021 and carbon negative some time beyond that. Recycling old, unused vinyl into headphones is a good way to achieve that goal.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“For Ninja tune as a label, we are keen to not only celebrate the past but also mark our intentions going forward both sonically and ethically. We are keenly aware of the need to explore more ecological and earth positive means of manufacturing. To continue to exist as an industry we need to place these topics at the forefront of discussions and decisions,” says Ninja Tune’s Senior Designer Joe Durnan in a statement about the headphones.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“This collaboration is not the final answer but more so an example of how working towards greener solutions can lead to innovative and exciting results. This project is an opportunity to continue to shine a light on an increasingly pressing global issue.”