Rode Go Wireless 2 Has Just Changed The Game For Video Creators

Our favorite wireless mic system for vloggers and content creators just upped the ante with two microphones that route into one receiver.

We are big fans of Rode Mics and use them in most of our vlog and video content, but the same problem has always come up with their wireless system, the original Wireless Go, with only one mic. Suppose you are shooting with just one person. In that case, this is not that big of a deal, but if you are doing interviews, the only way to make it work is either use their handheld adapter, switch to an on-camera mic like the RODE VideMic NTG, or run additional sound.

Much to our delight, the RODE team has finally dropped the RODE Wireless Go II.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RODE Wireless Go II RODE

So what is it?

RODE continues the product line with a similar design and functionality but has added a second microphone, so you now can have two mics running for interviews or recording two sound sources at once. Now you get one receiver roughly the size of a pack of matches and two transmitters (same size) with the mics built-in.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This setup is a game-changer for vloggers and content creators that are always interviewing subjects; you sync the mics, check your sound and clip them to your talent/subject, and off you go. Along with the convenience of two transmitters, you also get a bump in the range from the original (70m) to 200m line of sight. So now you can do recordings from afar as well, which is very cool.

Another significant improvement is the detachable windscreens, which on the new model twist and snap into place for a much more secure fit than the original. So if you are filming outside on a windy day, you no longer have to worry about your little fuzzy thing flying off.

If you are the nervous type and like backups for your backups, the good news is that the 2.0 version will also record a backup file directly on the transmitter if there are any issues going into the camera. You can also set up a safety channel that will record your audio at -20db less to give you a backup if your sound clips. Each transmitter stores over 24 hours of compressed audio or seven hours of uncompressed. Recording begins as soon as the transmitters are connected, so there is always a backup if you screw up.

RODE Wireless Go II RODE

Using The Wireless Go II

The same ease of use applied to the first generation can be applied to the 2.0 model; these mics are very easy to use, even for novice vloggers. Along with the ability to do interviews with two people, the two transmitters allow creators to get well, a little more creative.

Use one mic for dialogue and the other to capture ambient noise

Attach transmitters to boom mics or shotgun mics like the RODE VideoMic NTG to get a wire-free setup

Use them with your Android/iPhone and the RODE vlogger kit for ultimate mobility

Attach the receiver via USB to your computer and use it as a wireless mic for Zoom calls

Use it for presentations, conferences, etc. like a standard wireless mic

RODE Wireless Go II RODE

Key Features:

Dual-channel wireless microphone system for recording two sound sources simultaneously

Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission, 128-bit encryption – crystal-clear audio at up to 200m (line of sight), optimized for extremely stable operation in dense RF environments

3.5mm TRS analog output, USB-C and iOS digital output – universal compatibility with cameras, mobile devices, and computers

On-board recording – over 24 hours of internal memory

Option to record each channel separately or combine them for ultimate flexibility in post-production

Safety channel, flexible gain control (three-stage pad, expandable to 10-stage)

In-built rechargeable lithium-ion battery – up to 7 hours battery life

Designed and made in RODE's precision manufacturing facilities in Australia

Oh wait, there's more. The new free RODE Central App for Mac or PC will help you unlock more advanced features. The app is easy-to-use and allows you to set up your device preferences, access, optimize and export recordings, activate and deactivate functions, and update your firmware - all in one place.

Connecting to the app allows you to access a host of clutch functionality, including a safety channel, which records a second track at -20dB in case your main audio clips, a mute lock so you never accidentally mute your transmitters, and fine gain control, which expands the three-stage pad to a 10-stage pad.

When you load your files into RODE Central, you'll see exactly where any dropouts occurred, so you can pinpoint precisely what audio you need. These guys think of everything!

Pros

Same ease of use as the original and just as small

Dual-channel recording

Back up recording on the transmitters and safety channel available

Works seamlessly with mobile devices, computers, and DSLR/Mirrorless cameras

Tons of different functionality for various uses

Cons