A. G. Cook Unveils 'Apple vs 7G' Remix Album With Charli XCX, Baauer, Boys Noize, Doss & More

21 different remixes will take on tracks from A. G. Cook's two albums from 2020, '7G' and 'Apple.'

A. G. Cook has announced a rather large remix album that combines the two albums he released last year, 7G and Apple. Titled Apple vs 7G, there will be 21 different remixes, features and general facelifting from the likes of Hannah Diamond, Doss, No Rome, Boys Noize, Baauer, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and others. The first remix arrives today of “Xcxoplex” featuring Charli XCX, which has been floating around the internet for a while, but is now officially out. The original was on Apple as one of the ravier cuts on the record.

“‘Xcxoplex’ started as a track called ‘Xxoplex’ made at Charli's XCX's house before I played a show at the Echoplex,” says Cook. “My favorite songs are never-ending, existing beyond albums in the form of remixes, covers, demos, live versions and edits. When Charli and I started working on ‘Xcxoplex’ we subliminally both wanted to do something high energy - in my mind it became a kind of tribute to all the live shows and DJ sets that we've done together, and a way of putting the intensity of those moments back into something new.”

The Caroline Polachek remix of “Oh Yeah,” the umru remix of “2021” and Hannah Diamond and Sarah Bonito’s remix of “The Darkness” have all been released so far.

“When I was working on both Apple and 7G, I really wanted to capture the fun, limitless potential of music - a sense that anything could happen at any time. After so many directions, it felt logical to tie up both campaigns by pitting the two albums against each other,"

says A. G. Cook about the remix album.

"The remixers range from frequent collaborators to longtime influences, and the tracklist includes edits and covers that happened naturally over the last few months, either as part of other people's mixes or virtual live sets. There's really no organizing principle other than the feeling that everything is a remix.”

Apple vs 7G will be released on May 28. See the complete tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Oh Yeah (Caroline Polachek Remix)

2. Xcxoplex (feat. Charli XCX)

3. Beautiful Superstar (EASYFUN Remix)

4. Being Harsh (Oklou Cover)

5. H2O2 (feat. Denzel Himself)

6. 2021 (umru Remix)

7. The Darkness (Remix) (feat. Sarah Bonito & Hannah Diamond)

8. Lil Song (Unplugged) (With jonny gorgeous)

9. Stargon (Boys Noize Remix)

10. Lifeline (Ö Remix)

11. Alright (Dream Mix)

12. Airhead (Doss Remix)

13. Gold Leaf (GRRL Remix)

14. Today (Dream Mix)

15. The Darkness (Eartheater Remix)

16. Windows (No Rome Remix)

17. Drink Blood (caro<3 Remix)

18. Beautiful Superstar (Baauer Remix)

19. Airhead (Ö & Canblaster Remix)

20. Soft Landing (Max Tundra Remix)

21. Gold Leaf (Supersaw Edit)