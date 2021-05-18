i_o's Cause Of Death Revealed By LA Coroner Office

i_o Courtesy Photo

i_o’s cause of death has been revealed. According to a statement released by the family today, the LA coroner’s office determined that Garrett Lockhart died from late stage Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. It is unusual for young men, but if undiagnosed “can have severe, and sometimes fatal consequences.” According to the family, these consequences include “anxiety, depression and cardiac arrest.”

The coroner determined that Garret had a “sudden and fatal arrhythmia” and there were no toxins found in his system. The conclusion, according to the family, is that while he did suffer from depression and anxiety “he did not take his own life.”

“It is our hope that Garrett’s premature death can be used to create and normalize conversations surrounding mental health issues, realizing there may be underlying disease or conditions requiring medical attention.”

Read the full statement from the family below. i_o died on November 23 at the age of 30.