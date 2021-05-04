Magnetic Mix 147: St. Germain

St. Germain continues to celebrate 20 years of his seminal album 'Tourist' with a new Magnetic Mix that embraces the global sonic diversity, which has been a vital part of his sound for decades.

This mix is a special one. We have the legend St. Germain in for a special Magnetic Mix, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his seminal album Tourist. Ludovic Navarre first broke out with his 1995 album Boulevard, before releasing From Detroit To St. Germain in 1999. It was in 2000 with his album Tourist that his profile became elevated around the world, fusing house, jazz, dub and influences from blues, rock and hip-hop into elegant and slick productions in an era when French producers were the dominant force worldwide. Tourist won Victoires de la Musique awards (the French equivalent of Grammys) for both Best Jazz Album and Best Electronic Album.

After disappearing from the public eye for nearly a decade, he returned in 2015 with his self-titled album that was heavily influenced by Malian music, working with guitarist Guimba Kouyate and others. Traditional Malian instruments like balafon and kora helped provide the textures, while adding his own jazzy grooves to the record.

Over the past year, St. Germain has been celebrating the 20 year anniversary of Tourist, released in 2000. COVID put these types of celebrations on pause last year, but this year he released a remix album with reworks by the likes of Ron Trent, Nightmares on Wax, JoVonn, Black Motion, Osunlade, Jullian Gomes. They bring a mix of afrohouse, deep house, jazz and a bit of everything in between, fitting into the world-embracing sound that St. Germain has espoused over the years.

This Magnetic Mix embraces that global sonic diversity with some of the mixes from the new remix album, plus a whole host of other tracks that fit the bill.

“Hope you enjoy this exclusive magnetic mix and let’s celebrate the Tourist 20th Anniversary (Travel Versions) Full support to Magnetic Mag crew,” says Ludovic Navarre aka St Germain.

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. St Germain - Sure Thing

02. St Germain - How Dare You

03. Soul Fleva feat. Zaimarn - Shaker (Original Mix)

04. Zulumafia - The Hermit (Original Mix)

05. Deep Rooted Invasion - Deeply Moved (SoulReligion's Remix)

06. Zaki Ibrahim, Kid Fonque & DJ Whisky - 2sides

07. Mrizo feat. Nick Nova - Rumour Has It (Mrizo's Remix)

08. E-Jay, Over12 - Dancing Roots

09. Rocka Fobic Deep - Love Potion (Original Mix)

10. St Germain - So Flute (Ludovic Navarre Amapiano version 2020)

11. Luyo, Luyo and MIke Clark, Mike Clark - Ancestral (Original Mix)

12. Jorge Bezerra - Reverence (Boddhi Satva Ancestral Soul Remix)

13. Stan Deep - Ancestral Ritual (Original Mix)

