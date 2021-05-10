Posthumous DMX Album 'Exodus' Produced By Swizz Beatz Arriving This Month

JONATHAN MANNION

A posthumous DMX album will arrive later this month. Titled Exodus, the LP is produced by X’s long-time producer and friend Swizz Beatz and will be made up of all original material.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music,” says Swizz Beatz in a statement. “Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

DMX died at the age of 50 on April 9 after experiencing a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

Exodus will arrive on Def Jam on May 28. Further details on tracklist have not been released yet.