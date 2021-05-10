Posthumous DMX Album 'Exodus' Produced By Swizz Beatz Arriving This Month

DMX died at the age of 50 last month.
Author:
Publish date:
DMX Exodus

A posthumous DMX album will arrive later this month. Titled Exodus, the LP is produced by X’s long-time producer and friend Swizz Beatz and will be made up of all original material. 

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music,” says Swizz Beatz in a statement. “Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

DMX died at the age of 50 on April 9 after experiencing a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

Exodus will arrive on Def Jam on May 28. Further details on tracklist have not been released yet.

Related Content

DMX
News

DMX, Iconic New York & Ruff Ryders Rapper, Dead At 50

Mac Miller Governor's Ball 2016
News

Posthumous Mac Miller Album 'Circles' Being Released Next Week

Jóhann Jóhannsson
News

Revered Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson's Debut Album 'Englabörn' Being Posthumously Reissued With New Remixes