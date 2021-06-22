MIKE Akhira Montague

New York City rapper MIKE has released his new album Disco!. The project comes exactly a year after weight of the world, released on June 21, 2020. The new album is entirely produced by MIKE himself under his producer alias dj blackpower and includes features from Sideshow and Assia.

That singular vision of producer and rapper is felt in this project that feels as cohesive a project you will hear from a rapper in some time. The tracks move quickly, using spoken word samples and periods of jazzy, smooth instruments. His confident, measured flow is the rock that guides this project, switching tempos from slower rapping to fast-paced word play like on “Endgame.”

It is weird to write this again, but to coincide with the album, he is going on tour this fall in the US, Europe and the UK. See the tour dates below and tickets are available tomorrow, June 23. Get your copy of Disco! here.