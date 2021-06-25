Album Review: Tyler, The Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Tyler, The Creator Luis Panch Perez

Tyler, The Creator has released his album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. The project comes with a slew of features like Lil Wayne, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and Brent Faiyaz. However, the biggest surprise may be DJ Drama who helps introduce the project from the jump and then essentially becomes the host like he is overseeing a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, albeit in a more reserved role.

That mixtape element shifts this from the very polished last two records he put out, Flower Boy and IGOR, to his early projects. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST finds a way to channel that mixtape energy within the context of a Grammy-award winning, major label hip-hop star. It adds an extra layer of credibility to the project and should open up the ears of those who never had a chance to experience Drama’s mixtapes in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Though the album is still quite varied stylistically, Tyler makes sure to include some showpieces for his chops as a rapper. “MASSA” may be the most obvious as he looks back on where he came from and far he has been with a bit of braggadocio to elevate himself. “WILSHIRE,” one of the two quite long tracks on the album, sets the table for nearly eight and a half minutes of bars from Tyler.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“BLESSED” is a blessed recap of how he and his friends are thriving, in love and doing great. He is in love and that is a common theme on this record. He expounds on the need to be fiercely protective of his lover and goes through the confused feelings that evolve over time as you fall in love with someone. And shout out to his mom who would do anything for her son.

“SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE” is almost ten minutes with technically two songs in one, but they fit so seamlessly together it is hard to tell. It brings together summery, cosmic funk, jazz and hip-hop for a song to fit this summer of love.

Tyler, The Creator’s career arc has been remarkable, starting with his gritty early projects on his own and part of Odd Future. This slowly evolved over the past five years in the post-Cherry Bomb releases to albums built with more melodic structure. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST continues along the current timeline that he has been crafting, but there are strong callbacks to his first few projects. The creativity hasn’t stopped one bit, while continuing his pace of an album every other year. The sky continues to be limit for Tyler, The Creator. Get your copy of the LP here.