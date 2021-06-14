Magnetic Sound System: Tech House And Vibey Grooves From The Mile High City's Ben A and Vedic

During WMC Virtual Ben A and Vedic did live sets for Magnetic, now you can check them out here.

As the US slowly but surely starts to shift back to semi-normal life, we are starting to see festivals and concerts start up again, and just in time for our 10th Anniversary here at Magnetic.

With our headquarters now being in Denver (we still love you Los Angeles), we thought that it was fitting to assemble a crew of DJs for our Magnetic Soundsystem here in the Mile City as well.

Check out the Los Angeles crew here with recent live sets.

Below are sets from DJ/Producer's Ben A and Vedic, both of whom have been bubbling up for a while on the global tech house scene. These sets were recorded live at Magnetic Studios for WMC Virtual and now we are posting them here for our readers to check out. Keep an ear out for more mixes, tracks, etc. from the Magnetic Soundsystem crews across Los Angeles and Denver, with more coming soon.

Ben A has evolved his sound, approach and style, and enjoys playing for the masses whenever possible. A regular at some of the elite nightclubs in North America including Beta and the Beatport Lounge in Denver, Output in Brooklyn New York, Club 01 in Playa Del Carmen Mexico, The End Up in San Francisco and Avalon in Los Angeles to name a few. Outside of live performances, Ben has a number of sets that have streamed on sites like Ibiza Radio One, Proton Radio, and Frisky Radio. Ben has been a staple in the Denver music scene for well over a decade and has made lasting impressions for his sets across the globe. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 Ben received the honor with being named as an Official Artist of the Winter Music Conference. Ben has been relentless in the studio with his production and latest releases on Toolroom Records and the legendary Saved Records. Links for Ben A’s music and social platforms:

Beatport : Facebook: Instagram: Twitter

Versatility & quality best describe Vedic. Not confined to any genre, his variety of production & sound, have played an integral part in Vedic’s rapid ascent to stardom. In the process, Vedic has garnered the attention & support from international heav..

Vedic’s talents have constantly been showcased as his releases have steadily landed in the Beatport Top 100 charts. Most recently, he released a two track EP with Pleasurekraft and Jaceo dubbed American Hustle on legendary dj/producer 2000 and One’s label, 100% Pure. The two tracks entitled ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Skin Song of Skull Island’ respectively, both went on to make waves in the Beatport charts with the former peaking at #4 on the on the tech house chart & #22 overall. However, teaming up with Pleasurekraft and Jaceo is nothing new to vedic – A successful remix efforts on Pleasurekraft & Luigi Rocca’s ‘Nostromo’, another chart topping release that hit #16 on the Beatport tech house chart.

Pleasurekraft, Jaceo, Vedic - American Hustle (Original Mix) 100% Pure Pleasurekraft, Jaceo, Vedic - Chloroformd (Original Mix) Off Recordings Pleasurekraft, Jaceo, Vedic - 313 (Detroit Calling) (Original Mix) Bitten Pleasurekraft, Jaceo, Vedic - The Most Dangerous Game (Original Mix) Kraftek Jaceo, Rejoyce, Vedic - The Way It Is (Original Mix) Witty Tunes