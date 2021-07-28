A-Trak & RANE Unveil New Signature Seventy Mixer For Turntablists

A-Trak RANE Mixer via RANE

A-Trak and RANE have teamed up on a new signature edition of the Seventy mixer. A-Trak teased it last week and it was announced yesterday. The mixer comes re-plated and with new features to help create a new style of mixer for turntablists.

“A-Trak himself played an integral part in the mixer’s creation, handpicking the features, signature sound, and look of what he considers to be the ultimate mixer for the future of turntablist performance,” says RANE.

The look is where you will notice the changes at first, but there are some bigger adjustments when you go under the hood. A new Fader FX transforms the channel volume faders into linear controllers for performance effects. It gives the capability to change octaves, root keys and more. There is a sound curve customized by A-Trak.

There are 32 MIDI-assignable pads, 16 performance pads, dual USB connections and microphone inputs and much more. You can see it in action with the routine A-Trak does.

Also A-Trak goes into greater detail about all of the features and what they do for an unboxing video. The mixer costs $1699.00. Check out more details on the RANE website.