KUNZITE Announce New Album 'VISUALS' With Single “LEMON SWAYZE"

KUNZITE Grant Spanier

There is a RATATAT musical war occurring in 2021! Joking, but the two members of the group are both releasing albums this year on their own. Mike Stroud is part of KUNZITE with Agustin White of Abuela, which has been active over the past few years, including their debut in 2018 BIRDS DON’T FLY. Now they have announced their sophomore LP VISUALS, which will arrive next month. To help push the LP, they have released the latest track from it, “LEMON SWAYZE.”

"'LEMON SWAYZE' was created with the mission of bringing listeners to their feet, dancing in exaltation while on a crazy joyride,” say KUNZITE in a press release. “The track’s title was inspired by a vision Agustin had of lemons as spaceships, induced by the consumption of a favorite cannabis strain, Lemon Cake."

Many of the tracks were started at White’s stripped back studio in Hawaii with perhaps some microdosing and then finished at his barn studio. They worked together using acoustic, electric and lap steel guitars, organ, synthesizers and the charango to create an album that feels quite psychedelic.

VISUALS will be released on August 20 via Lowly. Just some context, the other member of RATATAT, Evan Vast, will be released his E.VAX album on August 27. It will be quite the week for RATATAT fans. Pre-order VISUALS here.

Tracklist:

01. LEMON SWAYZE

02. NOVAS

03. FLUX

04. JUPITER

05. SATURN

06. HALOHEAD

07. FROSTY

08. WAIMALIEN

09. CLIPS

10. PLN

11. SUPREME BEAM

12. CIELO

13. WHISTLES