Pierce Fulton's Leaving Laurel Announces Debut, Self-Titled Album On Anjunadeep

Leaving Laurel In Their Natural Habitat Griff Fulton

Posthumous albums always hurt in some way, but they hurt even more when the artist is young. Pierce Fulton died at the age of 28 after a battle with mental health on April 29th and now one of the projects he was involved with, Leaving Laurel, will release their debut album. Leaving Laurel was Fulton’s project with Gordon from Botnek. The self-titled album was finished at the beginning of 2021, before Fulton died.

The project is bound to make fans of Pierce Fulton and Leaving Laurel emotional. It has new music and some exclusive edits. The LP will arrive on August 20 via Anjunadeep and can be pre-ordered here.

“Slow down and enjoy life. It’s not only the scenery you miss by going too fast - you also miss the sense of where you are going and why.” - Pierce Fulton, via Eddie Cantor

Fulton’s brother and manager, Griff reminds everyone that it's ok to not be ok.

Listen to a the final song from the album “Winter In The Woods” now.

Tracklist:

1. Rosaro

2. sometimes it's scary but it's still just you and me (LL Mix)

3. A Secret Place

4. It's Never The Last (Things Never Last)

5. Guardian Angels Watch Down On You

6. Falling Apart

7. maybe we're different and everything is still the same

8. Take Your Time

9. Need Little, Want Less

10. Through & Through (LL Mix

11. Winter In The Woods