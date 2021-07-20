Exploring the World of Delta-8-THC Edibles

For those looking for a legal (in many states) psychoactive high, check out Delta-8-THC (or Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol), a naturally occurring chemical compound called a cannabinoid that’s found in small traces in hemp and cannabis plants. While not as potent or as long lasting as Delta-9-THC, these products can give one an uplifting buzz.

Hunter Neubauer, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Oregrown, Inc., points to the lack of regulation surrounding this particular cannabinoid. “If you are consuming Delta-8 in a state that's not legal, you need to know that it hasn't been tested. You're putting yourself at risk.” He recommends consumers to go to a licensed and regulated dispensary and buy products that have been tested by a third-party lab.

For most people a 20mg to 50mg dose should achieve their desired results. Start small and then increase the dosage if one doesn’t feel any effects after a few hours. Be mindful that Delta-8 will give one the munchies, so be sure to have some healthy treats on hand.

The vast majority of Delta-8 products on the market are edibles with a penchant towards the sweeter, more playful side. Following are some Delta-8 products I tasted that satisfied my both my sweet tooth and my desire seek out products made via natural and sustainable means.

1. 3 Chi

From 3 Chi comes a line of vegan and gluten free gummies (25mg) available in watermelon and black raspberry with no added sugar. Other candy options include their vegan chocolate chip or sugar cookies (50mg), cereal treats (50mg), and brownies (50mg). Those who like tinctures with a plant taste will enjoy their Delta-8 tincture (1oz), which contains a broad spectrum hemp extract along with other cannabinoids and terpenes for maximum effectiveness and MCT as the carrier oil. Choose from 300mg, 600mg, or 1200mg sizes.

2. Cannabis Life

These vegan and gluten-free Delta-8 Berry Blast Gummies (25mg) have a tasty mixed berry flavor designed for those who like a slightly tarter taste to their gummies.

3. Goodekind

Their gummies were reviewed here. Also, for those looking for a discrete vaping experience, check out their Delta 8 THC vape - Anonymous. As no flavors are added to this strain, it lacks almost all taste and smell. Hence, one can use this vape in those settings where discretion is needed.

4. Indica Loud

For a delightful chocolate buzz, savor one of Indica Loud’s Delta-8 candies. Their 3 piece variety bag containing one each of their Milk Chocolate Squares, Butter Cream Caramel and Peanut Butter Nuggets allows one to sample their wares. They also have a line of vegan gummies available in Watermelon Rush, Berry High, or Tropical Twist, along with nano gummies in Watermelon Rush. Each candy contains 25mg Delta-8.

Lifted Made, Loki, Penn’s Choice, Pure Craft CBD

5. Lifted Made

Try a wide range of flavors with Urb: Delta 8 Gummies (25mg). Choose from Birthday Cake, Tropical Lush, Green Apple, Strawnana Smoothie, and Watermelon. All gummies are vegan, gluten free, and Non GMO.

6. LOKI

For a light buzz sans the hangover, check out LOKI, an enhanced seltzer (20mg) with a light refreshing natural taste. Each 12 ounce can contains five calories, zero sugars, and zero carbs.

7. Penn’s Choice

From their Penn’s Reserve Delta-8 line comes a trio of their fruit flavors gummies (15mg) available in Melon Berry Blast, Orange, and Strawberry. All products are made with Penn’s Choice flower grown naturally and sustainably on their family farm in Western Pennsylvania. Then they infuse their flower with Delta-8 using their proprietary and solvent-less process.

8. Pure Craft CBD

Their new vegan Non-GMO Delta-8 THC gummies infused with 25mg of Pure Craft CBD’s nano-optimized Delta-8 THC. Choose from the following natural flavors: watermelon, lemon, raspberry and orange. I reviewed their CBD line earlier in Magnetic Magazine.

Those looking for additional information on Delta-8-THC can check out this guide. Also, this post on Project CBD points to some of the political controversy surrounding Delta-8-THC. As a result of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp, Delta-8-THC is now in a legal gray area. While not outlawed federally, some states have banned the sale and use of Delta-8 products. The laws are changing rather rapidly to where Delta-8 THC is regulated like delta-9 THC. So, check the laws in your particular state before purchasing or consuming any of of these products. In those states where Delta-8 is legal, users need to be 21+.