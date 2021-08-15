The 15 Best Techno Tracks of July 2021

The electronic music landscape is consistently changing and nowhere is that more apparent than within the confines of techno. As tried and tested formulas run their course, producers push the boundaries going both harder and faster. Not to worry though because the true heads tend to stick around when BPMs get pushed so consider it to be a rebirth of the genre.

1. "RESILIENCE" - ESOTERIC CIRCLE [FUTURE ROMANCE]

Riding the wave of the melodic techno movement is this lovely ear candy by a French sibling duo known as Esoteric Circle. The tune is titled "Resilience" and it features as track number three on the second ever Future Romance release.

2. "SYNAESTHESIA (UMEK REMIX)" - THE THRILLSEEKERS [ARMADA MUSIC]

UMEK provides a shining example of how well '90s trance fits into today's version techno.

3. "INCOMING" - SARA LANDRY [HEKATE RECORDS]

For the very first release on her own label, HEKATE Records, Sara Landry dropped four absolute juggernauts including the title track as featured here as one of techno's best in July 2021.

4. "GLAMORAMA" - ESOTERIC CIRCLE [FUTURE ROMANCE]

In addition to "Resilience," Esoteric Circle's title track, "Glamorama" is a beauty in its' own right. A bit darker than its' counterpart but just as brilliant.

5. "BACK2TRANCE" - FEDELE [AFTERLIFE RECORDS]

On the fifth edition of Afterlife's VA comp, Realm Of Consciousness appears this piece of quirky techno by an Italian producer known as Fedele.

6. "BLUE ELEPHANT" - MONIKA KRUSE [TERMINAL M]

Monika Kruse's latest release, Hidden Love via her own imprint, Terminal M features three scorchers including this slow-burner titled, "Blue Elephant."

7. "INNER SKY" - JOS & ELI [WATERGATE RECORDS]

With the smoother Stephan Jolk remix already included in this month's house chart, it was a no-brainer that the grittier original should deserve a notch in the techno chart.

8. "TREMBLING (LUIGI TOZZI REMIX)" - M€RCY [PURSUIT]

"Trembling" by Danish duo, M€RCY gets a deep, subterranean remix by Luigi Tozzi and it's included on the Trembling EP out now on Pursuit.

9. "FRONTEX FRAPPANT" - ROBAG WRUHME [KOMPAKT EXTRA]

Robag Wruhme's warmly welcomes returned to Kompakt's Speicher series includes this great piece of hypnotic techno titled, "Frontex Frappant."

10. "ALPHA CENTAURI" - FERGIE [ARMIND]

Roughly 30 years ago, techno gave birth to trance and history has certainly repeated itself as techno's biggest cuts nowadays exude these "trance" sensibilities once again. Former Radio 1 resident, Fergie puts this on full display here via Armind. His first single in almost a decade! Welcome back, Fergie!!

11. "WRONG OR RIGHT (ACID RAIN OVER BELIN MIX)" - KAI TRACID & A*S*Y*S [FE CHROME]

Acid connoisseur, A*S*Y*S along with Kai Tracid present this ginormous piece of acid techno titled, "Wrong Or Right."

12. "WE RISE" - TOM WAX & BEN CHAMPELL [UNITY RECORDS]

By way of Canadian techno label, Unity Records, Tom Wax & Ben Champell deliver this earth-shattering, yet uplifting piece of big techno titled, "We Rise."

13. "CULT OF TAU" - KILL THE VOID [DANCE TRAX]

Certainly not for the faint of heart, this storming tune by Parisian duo, Kill The Void is loaded with knob twisting effects which make for a very interesting, yet exciting listen.

14. "CAUGHT IN THE CLUB (SPARTAQUE REMIX)" - GONCALO & ANNA TUR [LOWLITA RECORDS]

Big room business on this blistering remix from Spartaque via the newly minted label, Lowlita Records.

15. "STALWART (ECKO2 REMIX)" - MISINKI [MECHANIKAL HARD]

Picked out as one of the remix competition winners, Costa Rican producer, Ecko2 is responsible for this particular version which packs a ton of groove.

