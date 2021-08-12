AEG Requiring All Fans & Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID In October

Manilla Killa at Brooklyn Steel Alex Abaunza @alex.abaunza

As the Delta strain continues to spread, more and more events and festivals are starting to mandate vaccinations for entry to events. AEG, one of the largest event operators in North America, is now saying for entry to their concerts, people will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. All attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination (that means two shots or the one if it is Johnson & Johnson) starting October 1st. Up until that date, full vaccination or proof of a negative test 72 hours before will get you into a show. All event staff at their venues and events will need to be vaccinated as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman-CEO of AEG Presents, in a statement on Thursday.

AEG Presents is either an owner or partner in venues and festivals across the US as New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

This policy is contingent on local state laws as well.

“Certain states’ regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan, but we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact,” says Shawn Trell, COO and General Counsel, AEG Presents.

The other major player in the business, Live Nation, is putting the decision in the hands of artists as to whether or not they want to require vaccinations for their tours and shows.

If you still haven't received a COVID vaccine, find the nearest place here. They are free.