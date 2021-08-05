Chicago House Legend Paul Johnson Dead At 50

Sent via Moveltraxx

Writing about one person dying is hard enough, especially when people in your own family have been dying, but when it is two practically in one day, it is enough to crush you. After the news broke that K-Hand died at the age of 56, Chicago house legend Paul Johnson has died today, August 4th at the age of 50.

A statement on his Facebook reads, “Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021. Rest In Heaven Paul”

Johnson died this morning at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, Illinois according to 5Mag. He had been in the hospital after contracting COVID-19 and chronicled his declining health on Instagram, until he had to go into the ICU.

Born and raised in Chicago, Johnson taught himself the trade, going on to release over 100 EPs, albums and singles. Johnson released music on labels like Dance Mania, Defected, DJax Up Beats, and Peacefrog, while also launching a label with Radek, Dust Traxx in 1997. The label has released music from the likes of Stacey Kidd, Glenn Underground, Gene Hunt, Roberto Armani and Peven Everett.

His 1999 single “Get Get Down” remains an all time great and went top 10 in various European counties, plus topping the dance charts in the US and Canada.

Paul Johnson was a one-of-a-kind human being in the business as well. He was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in 1987 and used a wheelchair. He would have his right leg amputated in 2003 and then his left after an accident in 2010. He continued touring and putting out great music, no matter the odds.