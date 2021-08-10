Chromatics Members Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller & Nat Walker Announce Band Is Breaking Up

Chromatics Johnny Jewel

Chromatics seem to be breaking up. Three members, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker, have signed a note on Instagram, notably not from the official band page, announcing that the band is breaking up. Nowhere in the announcement is there mention of Johnny Jewel, nor did he sign the announcement.

After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way—we are eternally grateful for your love and support.”

Chromatics was formed in 2001 in Portland, Oregon as Adam Miller’s solo project. It expanded around 2005 with Radelet, Jewel, and Walker. They have released 10 albums during that 20 year run, the most recent being Faded Now, which was essentially a deluxe edition of their 2019 LP Closer To Grey. The most famous album could be their never released LP Dear Tommy, which was announced in 2014 and has had many public setbacks since. Other LPs like Night Drive and Kill For Love have become enduring indie darlings and made them an incredibly important band from this millennium.

Without speculating too much about the statement that leaves out a lot of details and context, but there could a future for the three musicians in this statement without Jewel in the mix musically.

“We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon.”