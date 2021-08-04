Thomas Bangalter Scoring New Ballet Next Year Titled 'Mythologies'

The ballet is a collaboration between the Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj.

Thomas Bangalter, formerly one half of Daft Punk, is scoring a new ballet titled Mythologies. The ballet is a collaboration between the Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj and will premiere in 2022. There will be 10 dancers from each troop in the performance.

The Orchestre National Bordeaux will perform Bangalter’s score, while Angelin Preljocaj, founder of Ballet Preljocaj, will direct the ballet. Romain Dumas is taking charge of musical direction.

According to the website, the 90-minute ballet “explores contemporary rituals and the founding myths that shape the collective imagination.”

Daft Punk in February broke up after 28 years, leaving an unimpeachable legacy. Now we are starting to see solo projects emerge from the two members.