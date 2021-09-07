Qrion Announces Debut Album 'I Hope It Lasts Forever' On Anjunadeep

Qrion has also released the next single from the LP "Your Love."

Qrion Julia Wang

Qrion, real name Momiji Tsukada, has announced her debut album I Hope It Lasts Forever, which will arrive in October on Anjunadeep. The Japanese-American producer has also released the latest track from the LP “Your Love.”

The album features collaborations with British musician Flownn, Canadian vocalist and composer Kroy and California’s Mars Kasei.

Qrion wrote I Hope It Lasts Forever primarily during the lockdown in San Francisco and has a blend of smooth, melodic tracks and livelier club tracks. A big theme of the album is nostalgia and examining old memories.

“I connected with my old memories - the feelings of spending time with my Dad, the time I lived with my family in Japan, and the small but important moments of my life from my life in Sapporo,” says Qrion in a press release.

I Hope It Lasts Forever will be released on October 29. The LP can be pre-ordered in digital and vinyl formats here.

Tracklist:

01. Pitch Dark

02. Proud

03. Jones St.

04. Fireworks

05. Bright Lights ft. Flownn

06. Maybe It Was Already Here

07. 11-11

08. Mars ft. Mars Kasei

09. Never Go Back ft. Kroy

10. Waterfalls

11. Your Love

12. It’s All Over