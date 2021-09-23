RUFUS DU SOL Elliot Lee Hazel

RÜFÜS DU SOL have at last announced their fourth album Surrender. After releasing some music and being coy about a new “project,” the Australian trio have stopped the nonsense and finally officially detailed their upcoming album, which will arrive in October. To push the project, they have released a new single “On My Knees.”

It adds a darker edge to what they want on the album, which has a ballad or two thrown in as well.

“For this song we had a lot of fun writing something that was darker, driving and a little more edgy,” explains James Hunt in a statement. “It’s definitely one of the most banging tracks on the record - we referenced some of our favorite club music for the drum programming and had fun envisioning the time when we could finally play this live. It had an amazing reaction at our Red Rocks shows last month which was really special for us.”

Surrender will be released on October 21 via Rose Avenue and Reprise / Warner Records. They have already released the singles “Next To Me” and “Alive.” The video for "On My Knees" was shot during a rehearsal for one of their Red Rocks gigs recently.

Tracklist:

1. Next To Me

2. Make It Happen

3. See You Again

4. I Don’t Wanna Leave

5. Alive

6. Alive Reprise

7. On My Knees

8. Wildfire

9. Surrender

10. Devotion

11. Always