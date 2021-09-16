Spotlight: Interview - Rudimental Talk the Past, Present & Future with Point Blank

During the interview, Rudimental talk about their introduction to music, growing up in London and drawing influences from garage, grime, jungle and predominantly pirate radio stations and more.

Rudimental have signed to Asylum Records, Atlantic Records and Black Butter Records, released numerous UK chart-topping hits, played global sell-out shows and been nominated for a Mercury Prize. Rudimental have won several awards such as the Brit Award and the MOBO Award for Best Album, making them one of the most successful acts to come out of the UK in the last decade.

Point Blank caught up with the London-based three-piece band, who are best known for their consistent stream of stellar singles, to talk about all things career, breaking into the industry, music production and more, including their go-to techniques when it comes to making hits.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you’re interested in learning more about making music in-depth, attending exclusive events with industry professionals and more, be sure to check out Point Blank’s courses in London, Los Angeles and Online. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their online diplomas, as well as 10% off their Los Angeles courses until 30th September using the codes DIP25 and LA10 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the interview, the trio talks about their introduction to music, growing up in London and drawing influences from garage, grime, jungle and predominantly pirate radio stations, their humble beginnings as musicians, learning to make beats on Cubase at secondary school and youth clubs and how they first formed as a band at Major Toms studio in Hackney and coined the name “Rudimental.” Stick around until the end of the interview to hear the guys reminisce about their unforgettable first live show as a band at BBC’s Hackney Weekender, as well as what’s in store for their fans in the future.

In addition to Point Blank’s interview with Rudimental, the band also delivered an excellent masterclass for them where they broke down their number one hit, "Feel The Love" featuring John Newman). Check that out here.

This is a sponsored story