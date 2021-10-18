Burning Man Announces 2022 Theme 'Waking Dreams' To Explore "Transformative Power Of Dreams"

Burning Man will return in person in 2022 and the theme is here.

Burning Man 2018 Jordan Ching

Burning Man has announced its theme for the 2022 edition of the event. It is titled "Waking Dreams," with Burning Man set to return next year in person after a two-year forced pandemic hiatus.

The Burning Man Journal describes the theme as a way to “explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways.”

Stuart Magnum, director of the Philosophical Center of Burning Man Project, wrote about the history of dreams, the scientific attempts to discover their meaning and their cultural impact. As he describes, tying in the theme one last time, “Burning Man is the place where dreams can and do come true.”

They plan on coming back in 2022, but haven’t released dates yet. How the theme of Waking Dreams will manifest itself physically isn’t totally clear as well, but that should hopefully come soonish.