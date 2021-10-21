October 21, 2021
Mixcloud Now Allows Automatic Promotion On Facebook & Twitch For Live Streams

Now you can push your Mixcloud live streams easily to a bigger audience.
Mixcloud Pro users can now automatically promote their live streams to Facebook and Twitch. Through a new integration, users can automatically connect their Mixcloud live streams to these channels, and broadcast a live preview of their stream in real-time.

This will save time with cross-promotion and the preview is embedded natively in the other service. If you have a solid following on Twitch, but are afraid of takedowns on your mix, then this would be a solid way to galvanize those followers to a stream on Mixcloud.

You can see the four-step process in the video below.

