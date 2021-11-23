Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Publish date:

Movement Announces 2022 Festival Dates After Two Years Of Pandemic Cancellations

Movement Electronic Music Festival is coming back to Hart Plaza in 2022.
Author:
Movement

Movement

Movement Electronic Music Festival is coming back in 2022. The event organizers have announced the dates over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, May 28-30. Movement will also return to its home at Hart Plaza in Detroit.

The house and techno festival has been cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic. Now, the festival hopes it can go ahead next year without any major pandemic-related issues.

A lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but it should be on the way soon. Sign up for advance tickets on their website.

Recommended Articles

Related Content

Movement
News

Movement's 2020 Festival Postponed To The Fall Due To Coronavirus COVID-19

Mar 20, 2020
Screen Shot 2018-04-19 at 7.14.55 PM
Events

Win A Pair Of Tickets To Movement Detroit 2018

Apr 19, 2018
jauz ultra music festival 2018
News

Ultra Music Festival Cancels 2021 Dates Due To Pandemic, Plots 2022 Return

Feb 22, 2021