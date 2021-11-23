Movement Announces 2022 Festival Dates After Two Years Of Pandemic Cancellations

Movement Katie Laskowska

Movement Electronic Music Festival is coming back in 2022. The event organizers have announced the dates over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, May 28-30. Movement will also return to its home at Hart Plaza in Detroit.

The house and techno festival has been cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic. Now, the festival hopes it can go ahead next year without any major pandemic-related issues.

A lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but it should be on the way soon. Sign up for advance tickets on their website.