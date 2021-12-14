From Raver to Gamer: 2021 Holiday Gear Guide

Looking for something special for your favorite keyboard warrior? or maybe an upgrade for that gaming streamer or podcaster in your life? Well you've come to the right place. Check out this year's holiday gift guide for some of the latest and greatest that will make your gaming, streaming or podcasting world a much better place! There is everything form keyboards, to mics, to headphones and more.

SAMSUNG

Samsung has always been the purveyor of the best in solid state memory storage and my go to choice for over 15 years. With their superior SD card technology, Samsung has been the only SD card that has never failed on me like some of their big competitors.

lightning fast transfer speeds with perfect 4K video replay make this the best for your storage needs photos courtesy of Samsung

This season they have released the new EVO Select (teal), Plus (white) & Pro (blue) line of microSDXC cards ranging from $14.99 - $109.99 and in 64, 128, 256 and 512 gigabyte formats with significant jumps in read and write speeds from previous models, which translates to fast transfers, flawless 4K playback and non-stop gaming without lagging.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Durability is a must for any storage device, otherwise say bye bye to all of the memories. photos courtesy of Samsung

As I mentioned before, I've always had the best luck with Samsung SD cards and the newest release has now been rated to be EVERYTHING-proof, to guarantee that you don't lose one photographic/video memory or valuable saved game data.

Samsung is the only way to go as far as I'm concerned. photo by: Rich Kim

Hurry over to the Samsung website for special discounts on this newly released line of microSDXC cards, which are currently not available on Amazon yet.

RØDE

The NT-USB Mini (NTUM) is RØDE’s answer for anyone looking for a compact pro microphone that won’t take too much space on your gaming desktop or studio workspace, but still packs quite a punch for any Twitch stream, podcast or even live music session.

The RØDE NT-USB mini is tiny in size but mighty in sound! photos courtesy of RØDE

Measuring in at 5.58” (h) 2.15” (w) 3.52” (base diameter) and weighing in at 1 lb. and 5 ounces, this USB-C microphone is tiny but built like a mini tank. If you’re always on the go with your podcast/stream or you’re a fan of joining LAN party gaming sessions in your teammate’s basement, this is one of the best microphones when it comes to pro sound, portability and durability.

No no no to any RGB over here...we like to keep it sophisticated and minimal. photos courtesy of RØDE

Right out of the box you can feel the build quality in the steel and reinforced nylon resin construction that screams minimalist sophistication. While other similarly priced USB microphones flaunt eye-catching RGB lighting, the NTUM sticks with keeping it low key with two tiny white led indicator dots on the front of the mic, specifying power and connection.

Also located on the front is the microphone volume wheel which doubles as an on/off switch, when pushed, for your connected headphones. Missing on this microphone is a physical mute button but that can easily be done with the RØDE Connect app or any app you’re using. A weighted magnetic steel base with a rubber grommet helps with easy connect and detachment and also dampens any table/desk vibrations. In the box you get the Mini and a generously long USB to USB-C cable.

Take your gaming streams and team chats to another level with amazing clarity. photos courtesy of RØDE

The NTUM is a single directional cardioid polar pattern microphone that is designed to limit ambient noise and focus on delivering high quality sound for any and all uses whether it be a heated podcast debate about current affairs, an intense rage filled gaming stream or simply wanting to pick up your guitar and sing a song for uploading onto YouTube or TikTok. Studio quality 24bit 48khz analog to digital conversion delivers impressively low distortion and high dynamic range leaving you with professional quality recording for podcasters and singers, which means whatever you want to do, the NTUM is a champion in this world.

go ahead and sing your heart out with the professional grade NT-USB mini. photos courtesy of RØDE

The NTUM comes with a solid built in pop filter which performs surprisingly well even at a 5-6 inch distance, but if you like your mic even closer you will need to mount it on an arm/stand like the PSA1+ (featured below) and definitely get an external pop filter for added pop-protection. As a cherry on top, the NTUM is equipped with an integrated studio quality headphone amplifier that ensures excellent in-ear playback with zero latency so you always know exactly what you sound like and what your viewers/listeners will hear.

RØDE has also released RØDE Connect software to maximize the use of multiple NT-USB mini mics as the software digitally mimics many of the amazing features that the RØDEcaster PRO offers.

If you're in the market for a microphone, the RØDE NT-USB mini delivers exceptional studio quality performance in many settings and is definitely worth the price.

Have you ever wished you could film a stream or podcast that had great mic performance without being tethered to long wires that curse any mobile content creator’s set up? Here to the rescue is the RØDE Wireless Go II (WGII) which packs a truckload of audio capture technology into the tiniest form factor that can fit in an Altoids tin.

READ OUR REVIEW HERE

Coming in at under two inches and still delivering a Goliath amount of audio capture technology. photos courtesy of RØDE

With the WGII you get two (2) clip on transmitters (mics), one (1) dual channel receiver, three (3) furry windshield puffs, three (3) SC20 USB-C to USB-A cables, one (1) SC5 TRS to TRS memory cable and one (1) carrying pouch.

Everything you need to podcast, stream, vlog...all in one box that fits in your pocket. photos courtesy of RØDE

And with the opening of a box you are now able to mic up and go. Some of the key features that propel the WGII to greatness are dual channel wireless recording that will record two sources at the same time, Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption and up to 200 meters of clear reception as long as there are no obstructions, 40 hours of internal memory, 7 hours of battery life and the option to use 3.5mm lavalier mics which then convert the transmitters into mini recording packs.

the most versatile mini transmitter with built in mic that can be hidden anywhere. photos courtesy of RØDE

The WGII continues to wow with its unbridled versatility in its ability to plug into virtually any device. With the right Android or iOS adapter cable, the WGII can be coupled with smartphones, tablets and laptops in addition to DSLR cameras or any cameras supporting 3.5mm TRS analog output. This is amazing news for content creators of all kinds who can finally be liberated from wired microphones, leaving them free to roam around their environment and still have crystal clear chat audio.

Take vlogging to a whole new level. photos courtesy of RØDE

RØDE also offers two free apps like RØDE Central which allows you to configure the WGII, unlock advanced features, transfer records and install firmware updates when released.

RØDE Central is your gateway to updating and unlocking your Wireless Go II. photos courtesy of RØDE

The second app is RØDE Connect which is a podcasting and streaming software solution that makes it easy to record and stream from your computer. It can even bridge another WGII set to record four sources simultaneously, with a user interface inspired by the legendary RØDEcaster PRO featured below.

RØDE Connect is like having a mini RØDEcaster Pro on your smartphone complete with soundpads. photos courtesy of RØDE

If you're looking to untether yourself from your desk mounted microphone or free yourself from long cables and confusing set ups then look no further, the Wireless Go II has you covered.

RØDE offers a one-of-a-kind piece of podcasting and streaming awesomeness, by way of a thoughtfully engineered production studio crammed into a small 13.8” x 10.83” x 3.23” console designed to take any podcast or gaming stream to a stratospheric level. Introducing the RØDEcaster PRO (RCP) an integrated podcast/stream production console with legendary processing from Aphex. This is hands down the most powerful all-in-one tool that you will ever need for any Twitch stream or podcast.

READ OUR REVIEW

Amazing things come in tiny packages and the RØDEcaster PRO is one of the greatest. photos courtesy of RØDE

The RCP comes equipped with four (4) studio grade XLR microphone inputs, four (4) dedicated headphone outputs, eight (8) programmable sound pads, onboard audio processing and onboard recording with the ability to record directly to microSD. Additional connections include smartphone, USB and Bluetooth channels which allow remote call integration. Did I mention that the sound pad can be programmed with up to 64 sounds total (8 sounds per pad)? But wait, there's more...the onboard audio processor includes Aphex’s legendary “Aural Exciter” and “Big Bottom” effects just for good measure. There is, hands down, nothing else out there that comes close to the production power or the portability that the RCP offers and delivers!

All the inputs and outputs you'll ever need to deliver a professional podcast or stream. photos courtesy of RØDE

Never have I ever seen a stand alone Frankenstein-esque piece of equipment like the RCP. Right out of the box what sits before you is a mixer, sampler, soundboard, DSP, sound effects processor and multitracker with a built in microSD recorder that can run on it's own without being tethered to a computer. And with the help of the RØDE DC-USB1 power adapter and a PD rated USB power bank, the RCP becomes a mobile monster. This means you can set up a professional podcast, Twitch stream or an acoustic music session ANYWHERE in the world!!! The possibilities are limitless. Oh did I mention that this can all fit in your carry on bag or backpack?

connect an iMac to the RØDEcaster Pro and you have an audio interface ready to go. photos courtesy of RØDE

Outside of the amazing portability of the RCP, it can also be connected to your computer (Mac or PC) and transform into an audio interface. While connected to your computer you can customize the soundboard pads which allows the RCP to deliver sound bytes of your choice, whether it be stadium applause every time you dominate a round of Warzone or laughter from a studio audience every time your teammates fail. But who needs a computer? The RCP can sample sounds on the fly directly and make them available for replay on the soundboard.

customize the soundboard or sample sounds on the go...this is amazing! photos courtesy of RØDE

I will say this, if you have a loved one who is an avid Twitch streamer or someone dabbling in the world of podcasting or maybe you're interested in exploring these worlds yourself, the RØDEcaster PRO is a Ferrari-Lamborghini in the audio recording realm and it gets my highest recommendation. Yes $599.99 is a big kick in the bank account nuts but with the amount of production value this single unit brings versus the multiple pieces of equipment you would have to buy to match it, the value and features far outweigh the price.

With every great microphone there must be a great stand. RØDE has delivered such a stand/arm with the new PSA1+. I can honestly say that over the years I have purchased many scissor style stands to help with lighting, microphones and filming and each time I’m always stuck with sub-par performance from no-name Amazon specials. I guess it’s true what they say… “you get what you pay for”...

Excellent desk clamp is fitted with rubber accents to guarantee a snug perfect fit. photos courtesy of RØDE

Similar to the older PSA1, the PSA1+ is a rugged scissor stand that is designed and tuned to carry a heavy microphone and hold it wherever you direct it, without fail. The only downside is the PSA1+ will not work with lighter microphones and will just fully extend.

Neoprene covers stop any pinches and cable wrangling nubs keep them out of the way. photos courtesy of RØDE

Upgrades include neoprene covers over the arms, protecting anyone from pinching, cord management nubs to keep your cables wrangled, a 3/8 to 5/8 adaptor and a threaded desk mount with easy to install directions.

Threaded desk mounts make it easy for perfect mount placement on any table. photos courtesy of RØDE

The PSA1+ comes with two mounts, a desk clamp and a threaded mount (installation necessary). Both are dressed with rubber accents for vibration dampening and both deliver excellent secure mounting solutions for this professional stand. I work on a wire rack workspace so with a couple of strategically placed squares of wood, my PSA1+ is secured and ready for use.

everything necessary to keep your mic where you want it. photos courtesy of RØDE

If you have a mic and need a stand, don't make the mistake of wasting money on misleading "Amazon's Choice" recommendations, instead, give the PSA1+ a try and invest in a stand that will stand the test of time.

TURTLE BEACH

Turtle Beach has landed on the virtual battle grounds with another excellent and affordable headset to confidently keep you in the video game fight. Introducing the Recon 500 (R500), in black and Arctic Camo, debuting with features that make this an excellent weapon of choice.

The Recon 500 in stealthy black or winter invisible Arctic Camo. photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

The R500 is equipped with an industry-first 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers which are engineered with separate chambers that individually control low and high frequencies to essentially fine tune grenade explosions, crouching footsteps and teammate chat, considerably better than standard 50mm drivers. The larger 60mm drivers also deliver a much larger soundstage with richer bass and separated crispy highs, all in a very affordable gaming headset. Also complimenting these revolutionary drivers are precision engineered earcups injected with AccuTune wood composite to further complete acoustic enhancements to deliver the best in all kinds of audio.

Patented 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers and AccuTune injected earcups make the Recon 500 a shining star. photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

While playing Doom Eternal, the R500's did a convincingly amazing job at recreating burning buildings with intricately detailed crackles and pops. Zombies started to sound more real and close in proximity which caused me to flinch and jump throughout my 3 hour session. Rifle blasts, grenade explosions and the simple act of running and jumping played back in rich deep sounds which is one of many reasons why this headset shines! For this I have to salute the R500 for delivering a fun gaming experience that I wasn't expecting.

Excellent ear cushions translate to hours of pain free game play photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

Another gold star on the R500 list is the large memory foam cushions wrapped in soft moisture wicking fabric that can sit on your ears for 3+ hours and never cause any ear lobe pain.

soft and plush, the R500's earcups are fantastic on the ears. photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

The R500's 3.5mm braided cable also grants cross platform compatibility to anything that it can plug into, which means you only need one headset for them all. You can even plug this into your mixer for a mixtape session.

If you're in the market for a new headset but don't have a lot of cash, give the Recon 500 a run. You will be surprised by the epic audio and shocked by the low price.

Turtle Beach has released the Recon Controller (RC) which not only gives you a competitive edge in Xbox/PC control and accuracy but also offers on-the-fly audio controls easily adjustable in a moment’s notice.

The tactical Recon Controller in black or white, gives you an incredible advantage. photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

Ergonomically designed along the lines of the standard Xbox controller, the RC definitely comes jam packed with so many features that make it a standalone controller beast. Sure, the ultimate in game control is keyboard and mouse, but I grew up with consoles so I’m at my best when I have a controller in hand. First off, the RC is excellent in the hands with vibration feedback, perfect shape and lightweight translating to little to no hand fatigue. Next is the intuitive Advance Audio control panel located at the top of the RC which offer volume and chat rocker switches, SuperHuman Hearing button, EQ presets (default signature sound, bass boost, bass & treble boost and vocal boost), button mapping setting, mute and Pro-Aim, which fine tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long range accuracy.

A control panel on top of the controller means ultimate control at your finger tips. photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

One gripe I’ve always had with wired headsets is the inability to accurately hear yourself speaking to your teammates, aka "mic-monitoring," a premium feature usually found in higher priced headsets. The Recon 500 headset above, does not have this feature but I was pleasantly surprised to find that the RC easily fixed this by plugging in. Yes, mic-monitoring can be had without breaking the bank.

Feature guide for the amazing Recon Controller from Turtle Beach. photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

Along with solid ergonomics, the RC also has fine tuned details like stippled R1&2/L1&2 triggers, stippled programmable rear quick-action buttons, ribbed edges on the tacky thumb sticks that keep your thumbs on even when sweaty, a tactile core styled D-pad that is a dream to use and triangular pattern vented palm grips to keep the airflow going and the grip in your hands.

Stippled triggers & back buttons, ribbed thumb sticks and rubberized vented grips = total domination! photos courtesy of Turtle Beach

With so much attention to detail directly close to any gamer's heart, the RC definitely executes and delivers on so many levels and at a very affordable price. My only wishes would be a wireless version with RGB lighting and a PS5 version.

ROCCAT

Torch - $99.99 (on sale here)

Roccat released their first microphone this year and packed a bunch of one-of-a-kind features in an original design that has drawn the attention of many gaming enthusiasts. Introducing the Roccat Torch.

one-of-a-kind and ready to rock. photos courtesy of Roccat

Roccat wowed consumers with the release of the first streaming mic with a built in mixer on the base. Equipped with three control settings, the first knob controls the power and pickup patterns of which the Torch has three. Next is the volume knob which doubles as a push button mute, with the third control being a slider for the gain. This baseplate mixer design is actually quite interesting in that by removing all controls off of the mic, you are able to reduce handling noise drastically. I just wish the base was heavier and made of metal.

baseplate with a built in mixer means the Torch is a contender. photos courtesy of Roccat

It doesn't stop there with the "firsts" as the Torch also has a very unique no-touch air button for the mute. This feature solves the common "thud" noise problem that usually accompanies any button pushing, knob turning or slight touching.

mute button? how about a mute wave! photos courtesy of Roccat

The Torch is also unique in that it offers three pickup patterns with one being another industry "first." First off we have cardioid, which focuses on picking up sound directly in front of the microphone. There is stereo, which is good if you plan on using your mic for music, as it picks up everything in the surrounding area and the third is a very cool whisper mode which allows you to whisper into your mic, but automatically increases the gain so your listeners and/or teammates can hear you loud and clear.

Whisper mode is definitely a fun and unique pickup pattern. photos courtesy of Roccat

The build quality on the Torch is excellent and even though the base and outlining frame of the mic are made of plastic, you still can't deny that this is a quality microphone. Internally the Torch flaunts a dual condenser design, 24-Bit audio and up to 48kHz sampling, which is top notch for streaming and podcasting purposes.

Impressive microphone internals that compliment and impressive all around design. photos courtesy of Roccat

RGB lighting is now controlled by the new NEON app but on the Torch the only customizable LED is the center logo which is pretty useless. The other internal LEDs light up in connection with the pickup pattern that you've chosen. A cool feature is the side LEDs turn up and down in sync with the gain slider so you always have a visual of where your gain is set. The last LED action comes by pressing the mute button which will turn the Torch red. I honestly don't know why they didn't make all of the LEDs customizable. Also the NEON app does nothing for the Torch, for now, except turn off AIMO. As the new generation of Roccat peripherals roll out, NEON will have more items in its ecosystem and maybe one day they will reach the greatness that is the Swarm ecosystem.

I seriously wish NEON was compatible with Swarm. photos courtesy of Roccat

With so many "industry first" innovations it's easy to see how bright the Torch burns in the microphone market. So if you're looking for one of the most innovative USB microphones made in the last few years, make sure to grab a Torch.

Magma - Membrane Gaming Keyboard - $59.99 (on sale here)

With a tsunami of mechanical keyboards saturating the gaming market, Roccat went a different direction and released the Magma, a membrane keyboard with a softer click disposition and a unique AIMO RGB layout.

The Magma membrane keyboard, a lifesaver when you're on a deadline... photos courtesy of Roccat

Almost immediately, I fell in love with the Roccat Magma keyboard. While I do love mechanical keyboards when I’m PC gaming, I do find them a bit too loud and unwieldy when I’m writing an article related to gaming. Not sure if Roccat was already being asked for this from sources but I honestly feel this membrane keyboard was made for me. I love how the river of LED lights under the keys, give off a vibe of keycaps floating on a RGB lava flow.

5 LED zones spread across the Magma ensure beautiful waves of color! photos courtesy of Roccat

The Magma delivers increased typing speed and silence with the help of high quality rubber dome keys that are responsive and definitely my preference for any work related projects. Also embedded into this keyboard is advanced anti-ghosting technology which ensures key strokes on heavily used keys all register, even in the heat of a key stroke intensive battle.

a sandwiched membrane keyboard in a ribbed shell reminiscent of Aliens is all things great! photos courtesy of Roccat

The Magma also boasts a low maintenance design that keeps dust, moisture and dirt out by sandwich sealing a high grade membrane layer, translucent top plate and a precision engineered circuit board together.

AIMO lighting makes sure the light parade is in sync. photos courtesy of Roccat

And we cannot forget Roccat's awesome AIMO LED ecosystem that allows all compatible AIMO devices to illuminate in RGB synchronicity.

If you know a workaholic that likes to dabble in gaming or someone interested in an all-around great keyboard at a ridiculously low price... the Magma is a solid pick.

If you caught last year's guide, you'll remember the Roccat ELO 7.1 which was a wireless PC headset with amazing audio clarity and rich deep bass. Roccat has recently released the Syn Pro Air (SPA) to fill that seat and it's a sight to see.

With the mic it's all gaming business. Without the mic, it's all about a stroll through the city... photos courtesy of Roccat

First off is the debut of the new headband with vertical piston like arms that hold newly designed earcups that are decked out in translucent frosted honeycomb covers and only reveal a triangle sliver of RGB lighting.

unique piston headband system. photos courtesy of Roccat

Another thing that is immediately apparent is that the SPA is not an aggressively styled gaming headset but instead a stylishly designed headphone, breaking it out of the "gaming use only" mold. Roccat seems to drive this "not for gaming use only" point home by having a removable mic and a rubber plug to cover up the unsightly hole. I have already used the SPA in many situations, and more recently on a stroll to my local Whole Foods to pick up a cold brew coffee.

German design and engineering bringing the Syn Pro Air to life. photos courtesy of Roccat

Some of the stand out features accompanying the SPA's fresh new look are borrowed from parent company, Turtle Beach, which include TruSpeak noise-canceling mic, Superhuman Hearing and my favorite, ProSpecs ear cushion memory foams. TruSpeak tech is excellent for providing crystal clear chat without picking up all of the ambient noise in your room. Superhuman Hearing, when activated, drops out a lot of the bass and accentuates the mids and highs to assist in audibly pinpointing where your enemies might be. ProSpecs is the greatest invention that creates tiny indentations in ear cushions so eyeglasses won't jam into your temples for hours! The most exciting feature is the Immersive 3D Audio that envelops you into a surround sound environment, which can be activated by the new Roccat NEON app.

Roccat's new NEON software currently compatible with the Torch and Syn Pro Air. photos courtesy of Roccat

AIMO Lighting is always a welcome feature although the SPA's AIMO system is only compatible with NEON systems. Swarm LED systems will not co-mingle. And lastly, you can't knock the gratuitously long 24 hour battery life with rapid charge technology that restores 5 hours of battery life after only 15 minutes of charging.

the Syn Pro Air synched up through the new NEON app photos courtesy of Roccat

If you're looking for a gaming headset that delivers the top tier goods and can stylishly quick change into a headphone for the gym or walks through the city, then the Syn Pro Air is the headset for you.

RAZER

Razer has been going full steam since our last guide and this year they dropped many feature packed goodies in their more affordable "Razer X" sub-line, which means we all win!

Kaira X - $59.99

Razer has dropped the Kaira X (KX) at a very affordable price and it is marvelous. As a non-powered 3.5mm cross-platform ready headset, these lightweight masterpieces do not miss a beat in the heat of any gaming session.

Solid build, solid audio, amazing price!!! photos courtesy of Razer

As part of the lower priced "X" line, the KX surprisingly delivers big returns. One of those big returns are the TriForce 50mm drivers, which can be found on pricier Razer headsets and should be the driving force for anyone to press "buy" on a new pair of KX's. TriForce drivers were released in 2020 and are able to focus on bass, mids and highs separately which translates to clarity in all frequencies and richer fuller sound.

TriForce 50mm drivers are no joke and amazing in audio playback. photos courtesy of Razer

The lightweight all plastic headband, has me a little skeptical about build longevity but being so cheap it would be painless to buy a new replacement pair when they break. Large and generous memory foam cushions really make long hours of game play, enjoyable and pain free. Volume is controlled by an easy to locate jog wheel with mute switch on the left ear cup.

lightweight comfort with top tier mic and drivers means the Kaira X is the way to go. photos courtesy of Razer

Mic performance is crystal clear thanks to the HyperClear cardioid mic, which focuses on audio from your mouth and not the ambient noise in the room you're gaming in. Also standard on the KX is a sponge pop filter which drastically reduces any mic-popping that can occur when the mic's too close to your mouth.

Razer's HyperClear cardioid mic diagram shows the approximate pick up area. photos courtesy of Razer

If you’re looking for a no nonsense high performing headset with top tier features but at an entry level price, then the Kaira X should be in your sights.

Earlier this year Razer dropped the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed (BWV3) with aluminum construction, tiny footprint and yellow switches and it has proven to be a performing beast that drops the hammer in the 65% keyboard market.

65% in size, 1000% in power and lightning fast speed. photos courtesy of Razer

I was both excited and a little skeptical about a wireless gaming keyboard with my excitement being for the obvious, less cables, less clutter and more room to move on my mouse pad, but with wireless comes the issues of latency and random dropouts from signal loss or battery depletion, which can be stat-destroying if you're down to being 1 of 2 teams left in a Battle Royale.

Triple options mean a flick of switch and you're ready to go wired, Bluetooth or 2.4 Ghz wireless. photos courtesy of Razer

I was quickly relieved to find that the BWV3 can run via Bluetooth, 2.4 Ghz dongle or wired up with its supplied USB-C cable. Battery life is rated at 200 hours, give or take, so this means you never have to worry about running out of juice. Along with legendary wireless performance, Razer also offers HyperSpeed multi-device support, which means you can pair up to 3 Razer supported devices on one USB dongle.

The BWV3 is loaded with Razer's performance charged yellow switches (key caps removed). photos courtesy of Razer

Another unseen feature are Razer's Yellow Switches with silicon dampeners that are designed to execute at lightning fast speeds while drastically reducing the clicky sounds that mechanical keyboards are infamous for. This is an excellent option for the Twitch streamers, hoping to limit their ambient noises during their live streams. Also with keystroke lifespan rated at 80 million strokes, the BWV3 is destined to survive through years of avid gameplay.

Pick a color, any color... photos courtesy of Razer

The BWV3 is also blessed with Razer's Chroma RGB system which is customizable to the tune of 16.8 million color options and can be accessed via the downloadable Razer Synapse app.

"This is the way..." photos courtesy of Razer

True to their motto and cleverly embossed on the bottom of the BWV3, Razer continues to be "For Gamers, By Gamers."

Razer has released the Opus X (OX) which is a more affordable version of its flagship sibling the Opus, in three flavors (Mercury, Quartz and Razer Green) making it a perfect versatile headset for anyone interested in listening to music and the occasional mobile game session.

Mercury, Quartz and Razer Green... photos courtesy of Razer

Blessed with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), the OX does a fine job in filtering out the outside world and secluding you in a world of what you intended on listening to. In my real world use, the OX's ANC didn't totally block out the screaming sirens of the fire engine passing by, but it did a good enough job with other street side noises. Razer has also included "Quick Attention Mode" that can be activated with the push of the power button. Once activated instead of noise canceling, the external mics power up the ambient sound giving you the power to hear everything going on around you. This is an amazing feature that feels like you took off your headphones to hear what's going on.

ANC headphones are the best to travel with especially on a plane. photos courtesy of Razer

Another exciting feature is 5.0 Bluetooth which establishes a rock solid reliable connection with your source device and the OX. Have you ever watched a YouTube video and the lips weren't in sync? 5.0 Bluetooth drastically reduces that issue. If you're in need of a better connection for gaming, a 5 second push of the multi-button (in between the volume buttons), activates OX's "Active Gaming Mode" which gives you better wireless performance by way of its 60ms low latency connection, keeping your gaming audio in sync.

Mobile gaming is audibly supercharged with Active Gaming Mode. photos courtesy of Razer

With custom tuned 40mm drivers the OX delivers a well balanced audio sound stage that can easily be tweaked to your preference with the Razer app, which is also how you can update your OX once new updates are released.

At only $99.99 the Opus X is truly a great stocking stuffer for the mobile gamer in your life.

After much fanfare over the Seirēn X, Razer has released its successor, the Seirēn V2 X (SV2X), sporting a tinier body but still packing a big punch.

small in size, big in sound. photos courtesy of Razer

Geared for the gaming streamer in mind, the SV2X is a powerhouse in a tiny package with a whopping 25mm condenser microphone at the helm and a supercardioid pickup pattern which has been fine tuned to be tighter than standard cardioid patterns. This translates to clearer and more focused audio reproductions from anyone speaking directly in front of the SV2X without picking up as much ambient noise.

supercardioid pickup pattern. photos courtesy of Razer

The SV2X is ready to go right out of the box with pre-programming to automatically prevent clipping and peaking, making all of your streams a snap. Additionally, the SV2X comes with a built in shock absorber designed to withstand and dampen any light bumps, taps and knocks

Mic-monitoring can be achieved by plugging a headset into the back of the SV2X, which keeps you informed of how you sound and what your listeners are hearing. Gain and mute controls are located at the front of the SV2X granting easy access.

easy to access mute button and gain control. photos courtesy of Razer

To further help with your productivity, Razer offers their Synapse app which grants you access to the Stream Mixer to handle all of your microphone mixing needs.

Razer Synapse offering the Stream Mixer app for your microphone mixing needs photos courtesy of Razer

Razer has created another high performing microphone that is small enough to fit in a pocket and doesn't require anything to begin capturing high quality audio. If you're interested in a streaming microphone but aren't tech savvy or you just don't have the time to learn new software, then the Seirēn V2 X is for you.

Razer recently released the Kiyo X as an entry level webcam built for beginning streamers and works right out of the box with compatibility across various streaming platforms.

Kiyo X, front, center, side and back. photos courtesy of Razer

The Kiyo X is a compact and very portable no nonsense plug and play webcam that can shoot 1080p HD video at 30fps or 720p at 60fps with auto focus or manual focus. The Kiyo X is also equipped with a collapsible mount that can be mounted on a screen, made to sit on a table and can even be mounted on a tripod.

screen mounted with the built in collapsible mount photos courtesy of Razer

To make the streaming task easy, the Kiyo X also has various image presets and can allow you to create a preset profile that caters to your skin tone, through the Razer Synapse 3 app. By using this app, you can control many settings like brightness, contrast, saturation and white balance, which are necessary to get the right color and look for your shooting environment.

If you're in the market for a webcam and you can't afford a decent camera, then the Kiyo X may be an option until you can upgrade to an actual camera with adjustable settings.

HYPERX

HyperX has released the flagship QuadCast S (QCS) in their growing line up of microphones to tackle any and all of your gaming, Twitch streaming, podcasting and Zoom calling needs.

Front, back and side views of the QuadCast S. photos courtesy of HyperX

The QCS stands tall with its sophisticated engineered design on a weighted hinged pedestal that allows it to be positioned straight up or at a 45 degree angle. Included with the QCS is an arm adapter in case you'd like to mount this onto a scissor arm stand so it can be closer to your mouth. Another vibrant new feature is the RGB shining from the center of the mic which can be customized using HyperX's Ngenuity software.

The QuadCast S sports a suspension shock mount and a 45 degree tilting stand. photos courtesy of HyperX

Out of all the microphones we have in this guide, the QCS is the only one that offers four pickup patterns (cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo), which give you a variety of options for any stream, podcast or even music session. Our go to is always cardioid but the stereo pattern is a good option when you're in a group setting. Overall, the cardioid pattern delivers crispy clarity and is excellent in vocal reproduction.

Four microphone patterns makes this one of the most versatile mics on the market. photos courtesy of HyperX

The selector knob is located behind the mic, above the USB-C and live feed 3.5mm ports. Mute is activated by a soft touch button located at the top of the microphone and only requires a light touch but we found that by doing so, you did get a bit of a handling noise in the recording.

Touch sensitive mute button is easy to find but gives handling noise feedback when touched. photos courtesy of HyperX

Gain control is located at the bottom of the mic with a soft spin knob slightly smaller than the diameter of the microphone, which gives the QCS a refined fit and finish. Another feature that the QCS has over the rest of the microphones featured in this guide is an intricately engineered suspension system composed of braided rubber straps stitched into the framework to help with bumps and vibrations that can translate to loud booms to any listeners. Personally, I love the look and the QCS wins points on its design.

a soft spin gain control knob just adds to the refinement in the QuadCast's design. photos courtesy of HyperX

The QCS has a built-in pop filter over the glowing center and though we found that it did a good job from a 7-10 inch distance, we highly recommend an external pop filter for added protection, especially if you like to keep your mic close to your mouth. Here's a great one under $10.00 on Amazon (purchase here).

All in all the QCS build quality and microphone performance delivers excellent results that will please any podcaster or streamer. I personally found the QCS to be at perfectly at home on my desk with my many other RGB drenched devices and peripherals.

Cloud Flight Wireless - $139.99

HyperX has released the Cloud Flight Wireless (CFW) for all platforms (except Switch) at an affordable price range with nothing but premium features.

the Cloud Flight Wireless PS5 sporting blue wires & LED. photos courtesy of HyperX

First and foremost, the fit and comfortability is a key seller on these headsets with their metal frame and excellent leatherette wrapped memory foam ear cushions that hug your ears allowing you to play for hours without any ear fatigue or pain.

pillow soft ear cups always make for happy earlobes. photos courtesy of HyperX

Having a bad mic in gaming is like walking into high school with fake 4-stripe Adidas on. It’s the worst self sabotaging thing you can do. You don't have to worry about that with the CFW as it comes equipped with a premium plug-in bi-directional noise canceling mic that delivers crisp and clear vocals and also can help to eliminate any ambient noise, like the fan you have going because you're in California during winter and there's another heatwave.

Cloud Flight Wireless with detachable mic photos courtesy of HyperX

Equipped with 50mm neodymium drivers, the CFW is a solid performer delivering rich sound with an excellent balance between highs, mids and lows. Also located on the earcups are LED logos that have three settings, on/off and breathing.

HyperX 50mm drivers are a fan favorite and always deliver top notch sound. photos courtesy of HyperX

One thing I love about HyperX wireless headsets is they never seem to run out of power. Like the Energizer Bunny they just keep going and going and the CFW will keep going for up to 30 hours, which is impressive.

One last thing is the CFW delivers the goods when it comes to Bluetooth range. I have reviewed and demoed MANY wireless headsets and these are the first pair that haven't dropped connection with my PS5 throughout my apartment. Now that I have these long range beauties, I'll be able to happily leave the game but continue the conversation as I grab a beer, make a snack, play with my kitties and join back like nothing ever happened lol. Thanks HyperX!

hours and hours of uninterrupted gameplay makes the Cloud Flight Wireless a champion! photos courtesy of HyperX

This holiday if you feel like splurging on a top notch pair of wireless headsets with enormous Bluetooth range and ridiculously long battery life, the Cloud Flight Wireless is the way to go.

In a world where professional gaming mice are fine tuned precision machines, you absolutely need a mousepad that can keep up and compliment such a device. HyperX just released the Pulsefire Mat XL RGB Gaming Mousepad (PMXL) and it is an epic addition to any gaming desktop.

one of the best gaming mousepads on the market! photos courtesy of HyperX

Measuring in at 35.4 x 15.2 inches, the PMXL is huge and covers a lot a real estate ensuring that no mouse will fall off the edge in the heat of battle.

A thick and heavy disc embossed rubber base keeps this pad glued to your desk. photos courtesy of HyperX

With its densely woven cloth, designed specifically to offer precision tracking for any gaming mouse, the PMXL sits on top of a thick anti-slip rubber base that keeps the pad flat without any ripples or lifted edges. On-board memory and a built-in touch sensor gives you the power to cycle through up to three RGB profiles without the use of a computer.

An integrated touch control allows you to switch up your color preference at the push of a button. photos courtesy of HyperX

Perfect for the Twitch streamer that likes to change up their RGB styles on the fly and also a perfect stocking stuffer for any gamer, pro or beginner.

JBL

If you ever went to a warehouse rave or party, chances are your day or night was thunderously powered by the excellent sounds of JBL. This holiday season, check out the JBL Quantum 800 (Q800) wireless headset for your gaming pleasure.

JBL Quantum 800's in all their audio glory... photos courtesy of JBL

Coming in hot with amplified 50mm drivers for all platforms, the Q800 is equipped with customizable LEDs circling each earcup which are generously dressed in leatherette wrapped memory foam cushions making them a pleasure to wear for hours of gameplay, considering that this headset does have a bit of weight.

plush ear cushions feel like pillows instead of headsets. photos courtesy of JBL

The Q800 out of the box sounds mediocre, but that all changes once you connect to via computer using the JBL QuantumENGINE software which gives you the ability to activate JBL QuantumSURROUND, DTS headphone:X v2.0 and access EQ settings so you can fine tune your audio experience. LED lighting is also controlled by the same software which allows you to customize your RGB flair.

JBL Quantum 800's are certified "Hi-Res AUDIO"! photos courtesy of JBL

The Q800 is also the first headset that I have ever reviewed that was certified "Hi-Res Audio," which is kind of a big deal that definitely earns JBL some serious bragging rights regarding the Q800's audio playback quality.

JBL's QuantumENGINE software gives you the keys to unlock so many features. photos courtesy of JBL

One of the most unique features in the Quantum 800 is active noise cancelation (ANC), which is a feature usually found on higher end headsets/headphones and are a godsend when you’re blasting your favorite beats at the gym or walking through the city, so to find them as a push button feature on a gaming rig is impressive. PC gamers with multi 120mm cooling fans will appreciate the filtering of their room's ambient noises, leaving them only to the sounds of their game at hand. Sometimes it’s not a blowing fan but a screaming roommate or an angry significant other in the background causing a commotion and killing your concentation. With just a click of the dedicated ANC button, all noises are drastically reduced leaving you to less distracting sounds. Sorry the Q800 will not be able to fix your relationship, maybe it's time to put the controller down for a while, lol.

with mic-monitoring on, the ANC button will not do anything. photos courtesy of JBL

The microphone is activated when pulled down or positioned in the middle and will mute when flipped up. Mic performance, in my experience, is solid. During the many nights I played with my teammates and some randoms, all of them confirmed that mic clarity was really good and also inquired about what headset I was using. One cool little Easter egg is the power button, which plays an upward guitar strum when turned on and a downward strum to indicate “off.” The same switch activates Bluetooth pairing. Battery life is mediocre depending on what you have activated on the headset. I had my RGB LEDs dancing on my ears and mic-monitoring on so my battery performance was ok.

the Quantum 800 has a lot of features and controls... photos courtesy of JBL

With my own personal experience, the Quantum 800s are a hell of a headset. Once you get all of the special features dialed in and unlocked, it's hard not to always reach for these first. I love the Quantum 800… yes they are pricey but they are DEFINITELY WORTH it. Presently they are on sale so GET A PAIR ASAP.

OneClock

OneClock analog waking clock - $299.00

One of the most important things in life, outside of raving, gaming and food, is SLEEP. OneClock just released one of the most unique devices to shake up the otherwise standardized and boring world of clocks.

The gourmet way of waking up after a heavy night of gaming... photos courtesy of OneClock

No, OneClock is not an “alarm clock,” instead it is a Swiss engineered analog timepiece dressed up in a gorgeous white oak, glass and aluminum shell. Coupled with its analog design, is a sophisticated internal “wake up” sound system, that will randomly choose from an audible stable of symphonic compositions from various Grammy award winning composers and musicians, which can be swapped out by plugging the USB-C cable directly into your computer.

Beauty in simplicity is everything that is OneClock. photos courtesy of OneClock

Why OneClock? To be honest, after many hours of heavy gaming filled with bomb blasts, bullets whizzing by your head and too many toxic idiots, when it’s time for bed, sleep is your savior and escape from all of the stress that life and gaming brings.

The perfect bedside companion in any home. photos courtesy of OneClock

It has been scientifically proven that waking up to an alarmingly loud series of beeps actually spikes your heart rate, blood pressure, cortisol and stress levels, which can often lead to “waking up on the wrong side of the bed” syndrome and more importantly can cause damaging health issues as you get older.

Beautiful, functional and beneficial for your sleep health. photos courtesy of OneClock

Imagine waking up to a beautifully soothing track of music, specifically composed and curated to naturally wake you with waves of sweet song versus a clanging repetitive clash of noise noise noise. Personally, I have loved waking up to the birds chirping outside of our window, so OneClock is most definitely a welcomed change to my nuclear bomb blast alarms that my phone screams out every morning Mon - Fri.

Another positive to having OneClock as your bedroom wake specialist is OneClock does not have any “always on” lighting or Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to disrupt your sleep with invisible waves. Just a dead silent clock, a touch activated warm night light and the most beautiful music to soft-start you towards a productive new day.

OneClock analog waking clock photos courtesy of OneClock

This holiday, instead of relying on your phone or a basic alarm clock, give the OneClock a try and wake up in a sweetly refreshing way...because life’s too short to be plagued with BEEP BEEP's as the first thing you hear when you wake up.

THE BEAM VAPE

Ever since marijuana became legal for recreational use in California, the weed world has opened up a stratosphere of new and exotic strains to address any and everything your heart desires as well as a myriad of tools to enjoy these new and exciting strains.

The world's first laser beam vape...say no to molten metal wicks! photos courtesy of The Beam Vape

If you live for online multiplayer gaming, there's nothing worse than playing with potheads that cough throughout the whole session. I get it, give me a good sativa strain and I'm hell on wheels in any game, but come on with the ear blowing coughing. Hmm, I wish there were a way to get high and not have to cough a lung out each time...Here to save the day is The Beam, the weed industry’s first and only handheld portable laser vape! Yes you heard that right.

the light saber of vaping has arrived...Luke the Beam is strong in you... photos courtesy of The Beam Vape

The Beam is quite honestly, AMAZING! Right out of the box you're greeted with a solidly built system made out of metal, a swivel top mouth piece and a large action button to get the vaping started. Ignition of your concentrates comes by way of a class 1 laser that fires a blue stream illuminating the green window chamber where you can actually see the pure untainted vapor that is ready for inhalation. This compact, good in the hands vape is also assembled just up north in Petaluma, California.

Obi-Wan Kenobi would be proud of this vape saber! photos courtesy of The Beam Vape

This is hands down the smoothest and possibly the safest way to vape any crumble, budder, shatter, wax, rosin or thick honey because it's all flavor and clean vapor without the harmful toxins or burned flavors that come from off gassing molten metal coils and burnt cotton wicks. Although the jury is still out on how dangerous coil & wick systems can be, personally, I'm all for cutting out any questionable incendiary systems and going straight to the laser beam.

With great power comes great flavor... photos courtesy of The Beam Vape - Misha Vladimirskiy

There will be a ritual that you will need to adopt when you reload, which should also include regular cleaning of the laser core and lens, but, for me, that's part of the fun. Hot tip: if you're wanting the least amount of steps towards getting your high on, stick with a thick honey or live rosin as those will be the fastest to load and use. My recommendation is to follow the company's suggested concentrates. I went with the Jetty Extracts Dablicator Unrefined Live Resins.

this may become the only way I vape from now on... photos courtesy of The Beam Vape - Misha Vladimirskiy

So if you have a gamer in your life that loves to hit the weed pipe...maybe it's time to give the gift of lasers...because there's nothing more perfect than laser Beam vaping some of that Ewok Hybrid live resin while re-watching the Return of the Jedi...May The Beam be with you.

When you need a break from zombie hordes attacking and devouring your flesh, or you need to take the edge off before you begin a marathon stream session, what do you do? This holiday season, reach for the PARTY CAN! If you are 21 and over, this is the premixed adult elixir to give the body that sought after buzz.

Cosmicpolitan, Margarita or an Old Fashioned...the choice is yours. photo by: Rich Kim

At present, Party Can comes in three delicious flavors from the distinguished Gold Rush Old Fashioned, poolside Passion Fruit Cosmicpolitan and party party party Triple Spice Margarita. Each can is filled with the freshest ingredients, premium top shelf liquors and will pour 12 five ounce cocktails. Now you won’t have to spend time measuring out the right amounts to make the perfect drink, all you need to do is shake, pour over ice and voila!

Quite the delicious sipper and definitely top of our favorites. photo by: Rich Kim

First of our favorites is the Gold Rush Old Fashioned (SRP: $33.99/each @ 1.75 L/each): Made with real Kentucky bourbon, fresh lemon juice, natural herbs, bitters and black and chamomile tea. The smooth smokiness complimented by the citrus and herbs really tickled our taste buds.

Deliciously fruity with the perfect amount of sweet. Definitely a poolside sipper. photo by: Rich Kim

Second favorite is the Passion Fruit Cosmicpolitan (SRP: $33.99/each @ 1.75 L/each): Made with vodka, combier liqueur d’orange, passion fruit and lime juices. This perfectly sweet cocktail took us back to the poolside parties of Coachella where music was king and cocktails, the queen.

Party party party with this triple spice blue weber agave tequila margarita... photo by: Rich Kim

Last but not least, the Triple Spiced Margarita (SRP: $29.99/each @ 1.75 L/each): Made with 100% blue weber agave tequila, fresh lime juice, premium orange liqueur, and subtle spices from real ginger, cinnamon and chili pepper. This party favorite was delicious and had me reminiscing about the many nights at Don Cuco in Burbank.

This holiday season, instead of walking into any holiday party with a boring bottle of Pinot Grigio, try cracking open a Party Can and see how much better the night gets.

Nibble (DIY gaming handheld) - $94.99 (on sale here)

How many of you gamers have kids and want to start them off right (in the world of gaming)? I’m excited to feature one of the most amazing STEM learning DIY devices that I wish I had as a child.

From the innovative DIY company Circuitmess, here comes the Nibble, a build it yourself handheld gaming console that your child or even a learning adult can build from scratch!

the coolest DIY for kids 9+ or any age! build you're own handheld game console!!! photos courtesy of CircuitMess

When I was a child growing up in the barrios of East Hollywood, I didn’t have that many friends to play with. My life was filled with building my own toys out of old cereal boxes or deconstructing the various electronics that we had in the house. Think of this as Lego on ELECTRONIC CRACK. Sprinkle in some light soldering skills for resistors, capacitors and CPUs to circuit boards and voila, your child will be assembling their own Gameboy style creation.

build build build and then it's time to learn how to program!!! photos courtesy of CircuitMess

Not only can your child experience the basics of circuit board crafting but they will also learn basic programming and can even go further with programming this little homemade gaming handheld.

After building the Nibble you and your kids can learn basic programming and add more games. photos courtesy of CircuitMess

The Nibble is an amazing way to cultivate creativity, curiosity and analytical skills that could possibly shape your child to be come the next Susan Wojcicki, Elon Musk or Bill Gates.

And there you have it. This years holiday buyers guide for that special gamer, streamer or podcaster in your life.