Electronic Producer Halina Rice Presents: A Mixed Reality + Live AV Show

Halina Rice Michael Robert Williams.

London-based electronic producer and all-round creative Halina Rice is set to perform a unique live performance blending electronic music with stunning reality visuals. Acclaimed for her vivid and eclectic sonic production, Halina uses creative sampling to craft evocative and melancholic soundscapes to beat-driven instrumentals. Now collaborating with an international team of designers and technologists, these live performances will blend electronic music with stunning mixed reality visuals where the artist will be mapped in real time into the live graphics. The performance will be delivered in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics.

Halina Rice - SUNKEN SUNS (Official Video)

Halina says the vision of the live shows is to inspire audiences with emotive and innovative music and performance at the intersection of music, art and technology. She will be performing on both Friday, December 17 and 18 at Copeland Gallery SE15, located in the heart of the Peckham creative quarter, in London.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th from 11am to 6pm there is also an AV installation free to the public which will premiere a site-specific augmented reality app - created by multidisciplinary designer Jakob Macdonald - enabling visitors to use their mobile phones to literally see visualizations of sounds moving around the gallery.

When asked about the upcoming event, Halina describes that she is “Absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to deliver a performance that will so fully animate the music – to truly envelope the audience with 360˚ sound and visuals. I just want people to be able to leave the day to day behind and be transported by the mobile phones to literally see visualizations of sounds moving around the gallery."

Tickets available from Resident Advisor HERE

INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | WEBSITE