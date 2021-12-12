IK Multimedia's iRig Stream Pro and iRig Stream Solo Reviewed

As streaming continues to gain more popularity, IK Multimedia is adapting to the needs of creators with these new models.

IK Multimedia's first iRig Stream was a massive success not only because it was smack dab in the middle of the pandemic but because it greatly simplified the process of live streaming. IK has released two new models to meet the demand of creators, the iRig Stream Pro and the iRig Stream Solo.

iRig Stream Pro ($199)

The iRig Steam Pro is a beefed-up edition of the original iRig Stream and provides everything you need professional streaming in one interface. Simply put, this is a 24-bit, 96 kHz audio interface that works with iOS devices, Android, and Mac/PC.

You get an XLR/TRS combo input with a mic preamp so that you can use it with a high-quality mic or TRS devices like a guitar or synth, etc. There is also stereo RCA, TRRS, and device input for the loopback feature. With the Pro, you also get a lot more control than in the previous edition, including volume control for the separate inputs (XLR/TRS, RCA, TRRS), a mic/line gain dial, a 48V power on/off switch, and a mic/inst mute button.

iRig Stream Pro will allow you to stream/record up to 4 audio sources and once, giving you considerably more options than before. For example, you could connect a guitar or bass to XLR/TRS combo jack, a DJ rig like the XDJ-XZ to the RCA, and a pair of headphones with a mic to the TRRS input, and route the output of your smartphone/tablet/laptop to jam along with a backing track. That might be a little too much, but the ability to get creative is there, and it will be exciting to see how creators use all these inputs.

It might be confusing to see two headphone inputs, but one is meant to be used strictly for monitoring your master output, and the other is used with headsets with mics or TRRS mics, like the iRig Mic Lav.

The Loopback functionality lets you route the audio output of your primary device (iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, or PC) into iRig Stream Pro. This option allows you to mix it with any other signal coming in - which is super helpful. So think backing tracks, or doing a podcast bringing in a DJ mix, or even processing audio through other apps (see video below).

Another great feature is the ability to record/stream in either stereo mode or multichannel. So the iRig Pro will automatically be in stereo mode, which mixes all the inputs into a stereo out, which most creators will use when streaming. Multichannel mode allows you to route each separate channel out to a DAW like Logic, Ableton, etc.

The multichannel mode also allows you to use the Loopback+ that lets you route either or both channels 3 and 4 to apps for processing and then route their outputs through the Loopback feature and into channels 1+2 going to your streaming app.

The iRig Stream Pro comes with three cables to connect to your devices, including USB, USB-C, and lighting cables that are easily swapped out. One word of advice, find a carrying case for your device and cables, as it's easy to lose them. You also get a set of AA batteries you can use to power it up or use bus power via a Mac/PC if you don't want to rely on battery power. The other alternative is to get an optional DC power cable to power via an outlet, so there are plenty of options.

iRig Stream Pro Specifications

Common

Type : 2 in/2out or 4 in/2out

: 2 in/2out or 4 in/2out Conversion : 24-bit A/D, 24-bit D/A

: 24-bit A/D, 24-bit D/A Sampling Rate : 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz

: 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz Power : USB bus-powered. 48V operations with iOS devices require battery or DC IN. When connected to an external PSU (iRig PSU 3A, not included), iRig Stream Pro charges the connected iOS lightning device.

: USB bus-powered. 48V operations with iOS devices require battery or DC IN. When connected to an external PSU (iRig PSU 3A, not included), iRig Stream Pro charges the connected iOS lightning device. Metering : 3x LEDs for overall streaming signal. Peak meter for Mic/Inst input.

: 3x LEDs for overall streaming signal. Peak meter for Mic/Inst input. Device Connection : mini-DIN

: mini-DIN Dimensions : 123 mm/4.84” x 67 mm/2.63” x 40 mm/1.57”

: 123 mm/4.84” x 67 mm/2.63” x 40 mm/1.57” Weight: 146g

Line input

Connector : 2x RCA (unbal.) Left/Right

: 2x RCA (unbal.) Left/Right Nominal Input Level : -10 dBV

: -10 dBV Head Room : 10 dB - Level @ max

: 10 dB - Level @ max Input Impedance : 16.5k Ohms

: 16.5k Ohms Frequency Response: from 20 Hz to 20 kHz (-1.5 dB)

Microphone Input

Microphone Input : balanced, XLR. Pin 2: hot / Pin 3: cold / Pin 1: ground

: balanced, XLR. Pin 2: hot / Pin 3: cold / Pin 1: ground Microphone Input Level : from 3.8 mV RMS to 388 mV RMS

: from 3.8 mV RMS to 388 mV RMS Microphone Input Impedance : approx 2 kOhms

: approx 2 kOhms Analog Gain Range : 40 dB

: 40 dB Phantom Power : +48 V ± 4 V

: +48 V ± 4 V Frequency Response :

: from 20 Hz to 20 kHz (-1 dB) Gain @ min

from 20 Hz to 20 kHz (-3 dB) Gain @ max

Instrument Input

Instrument Input : unbalanced, Hi-Z, TS 1/4" Jack, Tip: signal / Shield: ground

: unbalanced, Hi-Z, TS 1/4" Jack, Tip: signal / Shield: ground Instrument Input Level : from 70 mV RMS to 1.8 V RMS

: from 70 mV RMS to 1.8 V RMS Instrument Input Impedance : 1M Ohms

: 1M Ohms Analog Gain Range : 28 dB

: 28 dB Frequency Response :

: from 20 Hz to 20 kHz (-1 dB) Gain @ min

from 20 Hz to 20 kHz (-3 dB) Gain @ max

Headset/Phones

Connector : 1/8" TRRS jack (CTIA wiring standard)

: 1/8" TRRS jack (CTIA wiring standard) Supply voltage : > 2,5 V

: > 2,5 V Microphone gain : Adjustable with numbered thumbwheel

: Adjustable with numbered thumbwheel Frequency Response : 20 Hz – 20 kHz

: 20 Hz – 20 kHz Headphone Level control: numbered thumbwheel

Battery Life

Phantom power On with iOS device: up to 20 hours (Alkaline batteries), with mic input connected to 3.1 mA phantom-powered load

Note: all measurements made with Stream Level knob at 0dB.

Package includes

iRig Stream Pro interface

Lightning to mini-DIN connection cable with charging features (60cm/23.62")

USB C-Type to mini-DIN connection cable (60cm/23.62")

USB A-Type to mini-DIN connection cable (60cm/23.62")

2x 1.5V AA battery

Velcro strip

iRig Stream Solo (MSRP $49.99)

The iRig Stream Solo simplifies things quite a bit and comes in at a much more affordable price point at just under $50. This device targets new streamers, hobbyists, or those on a tight budget and is relatively easy to use. The Solo is designed for iOS and Android mobile devices, which for most casual creators is fine as that's what they are using anyway. You are still able to connect up to 3 sources for your stream, which is not bad considering the price. You also get battery power and the loopback function.

What are the significant sacrifices? They are audio quality, the number of inputs, and the ability to use it with a computer. You also must use the Apple lighting to TRRS dongle to connect it to an iPhone, which is manageable but not as good as having swappable cables.

So who is this suited for? If you are a DJ, vlogger, or podcaster, the Solo should do the trick unless you are concerned about audio quality and being able to expand later on. The primary input is a 2 line-level RCA that works great for DJ and multi-channel mixers and keyboards, synths, etc.

The headphone/microphone jack, like the iRig Pro, lets you listen and talk over the other inputs simultaneously, which is great for DJs and podcasters. The master input signal level (line + mic) is managed with a thumbwheel to make sure everything sounds great.

The Loopback switch allows you to route the audio output of your iOS/Android device into iRig Stream Solo so that you can mix it with the other audio. Again, very similar to the iRig Pro.

Overall for the price, this device is solid and offers a creator on a smaller budget some robust features.

Pro Tip: If you have the extra money, we recommend just going with the pro as it is much more versatile, delivers higher quality sound, and is something that you can grow into.

iRig Stream Solo Specs