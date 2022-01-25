Bandcamp Fridays Returning In February Through May

Bandcamp's fee-waiving day is back next month with the first Friday of each month.

Bandcamp Friday! Bandcamp

Bandcamp Fridays is back. Bandcamp will kick things off in February and extend through the spring, but it is hard to imagine they would cut these off any time soon.

Bandcamp Fridays is an initiative where on the first Friday of the month, Bandcamp will waive its revenue share on sales so that more money goes to the artists / labels. This was launched in March 2020 as a way to help artists who had income adversely impacted by the pandemic. Since most artists earn next to nothing from streaming and touring was shut down, digital sales had to pick up and this is what Bandcamp Fridays has helped spur.

Over the course of the last 17 Bandcamp Fridays, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars. Nearly 800,000 people bought music during Bandcamp Fridays, according to the service.

An average of 93% of money from purchases after processing fees goes to the artist/label on Bandcamp Fridays. Every other day of the year, average of 82% goes to the artist/label.

The following days will be the next Bandcamp Friday and there should be one for Juneteenth this year (and every year), but the date hasn’t been officially announced yet.

February 4

March 4

April 1

May 6