Spotify Reportedly Postponing HiFi Streaming Indefinitely

Announced in February 2021 and supposedly coming out later in the year, Spotify HiFi has been shelved for the time being.

Last February, Spotify announced they were going to roll out HiFi listening for their users. Originally, it was supposed to be released at some point in 2021, but that didn’t happen. Now, we are learning that lossless streaming is being delayed without any new date for the rollout.

As spotted by What Hi-Fi, the question about when HiFi would be rolled out was asked on the community question board. A moderator responded, “We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet.”

Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Apple Music now have HiFi listening in some capacity. Adding it would bring Spotify up to date with its competitors, but that doesn’t seem to a major priority at the moment.

We reached out to Spotify for comment and did not hear back at press time.