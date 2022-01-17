See Tangerine Dream Collect Forest Field Recordings In Music Video For “You’re Always On Time”

Tangerine Dream Julian Moser

Tangerine Dream has released a music video for “You’re Always On Time” from their upcoming album Raum. This video is a little different because it shows a bit of their music-making process or at least how part of it comes together. It follows them in foggy footage of the trio going out into a forest on a grey day collecting field recordings.

They do a pretty wide variety of things to collect their sounds. They collect the sounds of splashing rocks into a lake, scratching and hitting trees and branches, tapping empty glass bottles, leaves rustling and more. They build small wood structures with thick branches and then tap on them at various points. The sun is out by the end as you get some lovely footage of nature shot on Kodak Super-8 film.

Tangering Dream released the Probe 6-8 EP in November that included Barker and Grand River remixes. They will expand on that EP with their upcoming album Raum, the second LP since the passing of Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese in 2015. For the LP, the three members of Tangerine Dream, Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick sourced Edgar Froese's archive of demos made between 1977 and 2013. They used his Cubase arrangements and Otari tapes for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website