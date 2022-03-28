The 15 Best House Tracks of March 2022

Spring is here and so are the fresh, new tunes.

It's safe to say that we are experiencing the least abnormal March since 2019. Just listen to the new tunes this month. Nearly all the tracks included in this chart are worthy of some sort of year-end recognition. Jonas Rathsman leads the charge and quite honestly, it's his best work in nearly five years. The Keinemusik crew released an outstanding Send Return remix compilation that features a tune at #2 and on top of that, Los Angeles local, Travis Emmons follows those up with his own magic which just might burn up the Beatport chart like his house rework of "Grapevine" last year. The list goes on and on. Bottom line; this chart is stacked!

1. "HEARTBEAT" - JONAS RATHSMAN [ELEMENTS]

Ever since Jonas Rathsman started putting dance music out about a decade ago, he seems to execute that wow factor at least once a year and this is that moment. The tune is the called "Heartbeat" and if it doesn't put a smile on your face then you may just be the devil himself.

2. "CONFUSION (LAOLU REMIX)" - KEINEMUSIK [KEINEMUSIK]

On Keinemusik's Send Return remix package you will find this outstanding rework by Laolu which is simply divine. Consider it a specially packaged gift delivered directly to your ears courtesy of Ali Love, Laolu, and the entire Keinemusik family.

3. "REDBONE" - TRAVIS EMMONS [GLASGOW UNDERGROUND]

After his undeniably successful house update of "Grapevine" last year, L.A.'s own, Travis Emmons returns with yet another infectious makeover for those sunny days ahead. This time around though he reaches into the recent past for inspiration and adds his own signature rendition to Chilidish Gambino's "Redbone."

4. "SERENO" - CANCCI [MONDAY SOCIAL MUSIC]

For his second solo outing on Monday Social Music, Brazilian producer, CANCCI returns with this quasi-progressive jam he calls, "Sereno."

5. "RITMO PANDEMICO" - MANUEL SAHAGUN [FREERANGE RECORDS]

Argentinian producer, Manuel Sahagun returns to Freerange with a trio of outstanding tunes including this balearic beauty he calls, "Ritmo Pandemico."

6. "CHANT DES OISEAUX" - NEBRASKA FEAT. BEBELLE [HEIST RECORDINGS]

Nebraska's "Chant Des Oiseaux" is the producer's fourth, amazing effort via Heist Recordings and it may just be his best yet. Plus, the angelic vocals provided by BeBelle is the proverbial cherry on top.

7. "EVERGREEN" - CRACKAZAT [FREERANGE RECORDS]

"Evergreen" by Swedish-based producer, Crackazat is a stellar example of jazz-infused house with a pop flair. Think Mr. Scruff's "Get a Move On" for the 21st century.

8. "DOGMA" - MELCHIOR SULTANA [OATHCREATIONS]

Kicking off a trio of releases on Oathcreations, Melchior Sultana blasts off with this cosmic ride on a keyboard he calls, "Dogma."

9. "GRÜNFINK" - DOMINIK EULBERG [K7 RECORDS]

House, techno, and everything in between, Dominik Eulberg's Avichrom L.P is hands-down the best of the year and his tune, "Grunfink" fits quite nicely into the house chart.

10. "BACK IN THE DANCE" - DARIUS SYROSSIAN & GEORGE SMEDDLES [DFTD]

George Smeddles and Darius Syrossian created this house heater in the midst of the pandemic but as the title suggests, they had the dance-floor on their mind.

11. "ORGAN (DJ-KICKS)" - CINTHIE [K7 RECORDS]

Ahead of her well-anticipated DJ Kicks mix, Cinthie dropped the traditional single release this month and the classic, garage vibes are stronger than ever.

12. "FLUMINNESE (DUB)" - GORJE HEWEK, LOST DESERT, VOLEN SENTIR [WATERGATE RECORDS]

Four notable individuals from the organic house camp on this superb production which is damn near flawless.

13. "ATOMIC AIR" - ANOTR [NO ART]

At 132 BPM, ANOTR's "Atomic Air" may be the black sheep of this month's chart but the energy of of the tune is undeniable. Pro Tip: Try matching it up with Jaydee's "Plastic Dreams."

14. "KISS" - SPENCER PARKER [SAVED RECORDS]

If you're like me, you might love Spencer Parker's 2021 Essential Mix and it's likely you at least appreciate Sister Sledge's breakout L.P. which featured the sleeper hit, "One More Time." Well, here the tune is updated by none other than Spencer Parker in all its filter glory.

15. "LATE LAST NIGHT" - KOLDAR [FOREIGN LANGUAGE]

After nearly a two year break, Koldar's Foreign Language label is back and the star of the show is this gem of a tune he calls "Late Last Night."

