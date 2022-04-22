Skip to main content
Ferry Corsten Brings The Nostalgia With House-Inspired Collaboration with Dustin Husain

“Timeout”, Ferry Corsten’s nostalgic House crossover track is a breakout moment for the icon's collaborator: Dustin Husain.

It is always a treat when legends at the top of their game return to the roots of dance music, and that's exactly what is offered with Ferry Corsten's latest single; 'Timeout.'

In collaboration with Dustin Husain, 'Timeout' features a sonic pallet and vibe that is decades in the making. The infectious plucks of the bass, the powerful and inspiring vocal chants, and the bright swing of the cymbals work in perfect harmony. 

While this release may just be one addition to a career's worth of hit records for Corsten, 'Timeout' marks a distinct turning point in Husain's career.

Learn How To Produce A Track Like Ferry Corsten In This Track Breakdown

As if receiving nods from DJ Mag wasn't validation enough for the young producer, having a legend like Corset take you under his wing for such a truly unique collaboration is sure to open doors he before thought were impossible. 

It goes without saying that Husain's career is all queued up from here, and coming off the back of a blowout set at EDC VG just a few weeks ago, I'm sure he is feeling the drive to take it all in stride. 

