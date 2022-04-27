Madeon Announces Global 'Good Faith' Tour Alongside New Music

Madeon continues to climb towards superstar status with his latest announcement to complete a stacked, two-month tour alongside his critically-acclaimed stage production; Good Faith Forever.

Working alongside some of the most highly regarded visual collaborators in the industry, The Architects, Madeon's tour seeks to bridge the gap between artist and audience to create a metaphysical experience.

Madeon's New Music

To celebrate this monumental endeavor, Madeon drops a fresh new track "Love You Back' which marks Madeon's official signing with MOM+POP music, whose roster includes artists such as Jai Wolf, Tycho, and longtime industry friend and collaborator Porter Robinson.

Madeon's "Love You Back" single was originally intended for his Good Faith album that was up for a Grammy at last month's award show. But Madeon decided to keep "Love You Back" in his pocket, saving the track only for his live shows.

This had the effect of whipping fans into a frenzy as they all cryptically predicted when the track would be released.

About the single, Madeon had this to say:

Madeon's Good Faith Tour

The Good Faith Forever Tour over 13 stops across the world, hitting many of the biggest markets, cities, and festivals.

The tour itself will be broken up into a series of full-production headlining tours and DJ sets.

Good Faith Forever Full Productions

May 20-22 | Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

Jul 2 | Arras, FR - Main Square Festival

Jul 17 | Carhaix, FR - Vieilles Charrues Festival

Aug 6 | Montreal, QC - îleSoniq

Aug 19 | Tokyo, JP - Sonicmania

Sep 2-4 | Bridgeview, IL - North Coast Music Festival

Sep 3-4 | Austin, TX - ILLFest

Sep 15-18 | Rome, GA - Imagine Music Festival

DJ Set

May 12 | Chicago, IL - Tao

May 13 | New York, NY - Marquee

May 14 | Miami Beach, FL - LIV

May 20 | Las Vegas, NV - EDC

Jul 1 | Toulouse, FR - Poney Club

Jul 9 | Stavern, Norway - Stavernfestivalen

Tickets are available through the tour's website here.

Madeon Merch

Already, Madeon has opened up the doors for tour-based preorders.

Super-fans of the French pop-star will find a ton of easter eggs already on display and available to reserve for when they are released to the public.

New lines of merch include tour posters, Good Faith candles, blankets and more which can all be purchased here.