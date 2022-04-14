Tom Misch Brings the Groove to Hollywood's Legendary Greek Theatre

Over the past ten years, mega-talented multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Tom Misch has developed a rather impressive body of music. With acts such as Thundercat and Kamasi Washington emerging into limelight over the past few years, Tom Misch too has grown in popularity.

Now considered one of the most popular names in modern jazz, Tom Misch has become known for his eclectic musical style which incorporates a multitude of other genres, most notably electronic music and super smooth vocals.

Read more about one of Tom Misch's biggest releases of his career.

On April 1st, Tom Misch brought his magnificent live show to Hollywood's legendary Greek Theatre. The 26 year old British musician embarked on his United States leg of the tour just last month with three nights at Brooklyn hotspot Avant Gardner before making his way out to tour select major cities.

Supporting Misch at his Los Angeles show was high energy, masterful jazz band Butcher Brown and innovative old school meets new school jazz musician Yussef Dayes.

Sharing their rather impressive musicianship with the audience, Butcher Brown's set carried a high vibe that set a joyous tone for the night and made everyone want to get up and dance.

Next up was Yussef Dayes, one of the world's foremost jazz drummers. Dayes was also Misch's co-producer on their highly revered 2020 album What Kinda Music. Best known for his dexterous often improvised "jungle" drumming, Dayes' set did not disappoint. Passionately pouring his soul into his musicianship, Dayes provided an abundance of soulful funk and deep rhythmic groove that sent the audience into a state of hypnotic reverie.

Photography by Sarah Woods

Then it was time for Tom Misch to take center stage. Performing in Los Angeles for the first time since his sold out show at Hollywood Palladium in 2018, there was something very magical in the air as the spotlight shined on Misch. The glorious acoustics of the majestic Greek Theatre provided the perfect venue for Misch's soulful and dynamic performance.

Backed by his ingenious seven piece band, Misch's set gloriously showcased him and his band's tremendous musicality while providing an undeniably good vibe to an eagerly enthralled audience of true music aficionados.

Misch began his first song of the night "What Kinda Music," the title track off of his collaborative album with Dayes. Ambient purple, orange, and blue lighting, perfectly placed standing lights, and a giant overhead disco ball helped create the perfect setting as Misch's groovy sound and super smooth voice bounced and echoed off of the Hollywood hills.

Photography by Sarah Woods

Next up was "It Runs Through Me," Misch's collaboration with De La Soul from his 2018 hit album Geography. Misch then followed this up with his 2019 FKJ collaboration "Losing My Way" before making his way into performing his emotive new song "Falling for You."

Each song wove together to form a tremendous musical tapestry containing many impressive musical moments. Tom Misch's skillful guitar solos and shredding, impressive piano playing, and several saxophone solos stole the show at select moments.

Photography by Sarah Woods

Other highlights of Misch's stellar set included fan favorite "Movie," also featured on Geography as well as older fan favorite "Crazy Dream." The super smooth and low-key Yusef Dayes collaboration "Tidal Wave" was another solid tune which seemed to really steal the audience's attention.

Misch also brought out collaborator and widely recognized solo artist Michael Kiwanuka for their super groovy tune “Money,” a track about gold diggers and the desire for riches.

After leaving the stage for a moment with a glorious applause, Misch reappeared onstage for a grand finale. He and his band then performed his collaboration with GoldLink "Lost in Paris" before concluding with the super groovy "South of the River."

As the evening came to a close, there was a celebratory vibe in the air as concertgoers stood in awe over Misch's triumphant sold out performance at undoubtedly one of Los Angeles' best concert venues.

Tom Misch will continue to share his eclectic style of jazz around the world as he starts back up on his global tour next month. With stops in South America, Europe, and Australia, Misch is scheduled to tour until the end of August.