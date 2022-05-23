Artists Who Sound Like: Robin Schulz
Robin Schulz is a German-based house music producer and DJ who's quick rise to fame was created off of the back of his remix of the Dutch rapper, Mr. Probz.
Robin Schulz's unique sound may not appear too unique anymore in today's EDM landscape. But at the time when he released his international hit, the fusing of summertime energy with more driving beats was an unheard of recipe for success.
Like This Series? Here Are Artists Who Sound Like Lane 8
Now that the market is so saturated with these types of artists, it can be no wonder why thousands of new fans are searching far and wide for artists who sound like Robin Schulz.
Although he shows mass market appeal and commercial-success, Robin Schulz has been paying his dues to the underground for the better part of two decades. He was inspired at the age of 17 by the likes of Armand Van Helden, Richie Hawtin, and more. These inspirations even lead Robin Schulz to open his own night club by the time he was 20!
He now collaborates with the biggest names in the industry, including David Guetta, Cheat Codes and James Blunt.
12 Artists Similar To Robin Schulz
Parachute Youth
Martin Solveig
Bakermat
Kungs
Spada
R3HAB
Klingande
Sam Feldt
Gabry Ponte
Allen Farben
Lost Frequencies
Felix Jaehn
Is Robin Schulz related to Markus Schulz?
Although the two artists share a common name, they are not related.
Though it will be noted that Markus Schulz has said in a few interviews that he is a massive fan of Robin's.
What Type Of Music Is Robin Schulz?
Robin Schulz DJs and performs groovy, drum-forward dance music that toes the line between pop music and deep house.
Robin rode the wave of popularity as deep house worked its way into mainstream, and owes much of his career to his hit remix of 'Waves.'