10 Best Organic Deep House Tracks of May 2022

Here are the top 10 deep house tracks that we've found for you and are our quintessential prelude to summer.

We've done all the heavy lifting for you and have the best 10 deep house releases we've found this month.

Deep house is a sub-genre of house music that blends components of the classic Chicago house with 1980's jazz, funk, and soul music. Larry Heard (Mr. Fingers) is known as the pioneer of deep house, with classics like "Mystery of Love" released in 1985 and "Can You Feel It" released in 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There are four characteristics that are uniquely deep house: the four on the floor quarter note kick pattern, the beats per minute ranging from 110 to 125, the notable influence from funk, soul, and jazz, and many of the greatest deep house tracks have that punchy sound attributable to the Roland TR-909 drum (released in the 1980's).

May's list is filled with vibe-y, soulful tracks that remind us of the funk and jazz that inspired the original deep house music out of Chicago and New York.

Check Out More Track Recommendations Here

We actually have a track from one of the deep house legends- Kerri Chandler- and tracks from some of the other guys who have been around since the early days, like Dusky and Steve Bug. But, worry not, because we have a few absolute bangers from some artists new(er) to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This month's list the embodiment of the feeling you get on the first sunny day after a long (and dark) winter. It's the quintessential prelude to summer (and festival season).

So let's dive right into the lush, soul-funk sounds from May 2022's deep house tracks.

1. "Jazz Not Jazz" - Mellow Man [Peppermint Jam] Starting our list off with this smooth track from Mellow Man. It takes us right back to that soulful, funky jazz inspired deep house that first rolled out of Chicago. 2. "Logical Possession" - Enrico Mantini [PURISM Wave] An overall solid track from one of the guys who's been around since the early days of house. It encapsulates the four on the floor kick characteristic of deep house.

3. "You & Me" - Etur Usheo [Heat Up Music] Etur Usheo's new EP Too Late is one of the first released by Heat Up Music this year and, yes, the fresh sounds from You & Me were worth the wait. 4. "Hydra" - Martin Aquino [Bondage Music] Released earlier this month on the German deep and tech house label, Bondage Music, Hydra is absolutely a must-listen. It's smooth with a bit of funk and absolutely sounds like that first sunny day after a long winter, if feelings or days were sounds. 5. "Flo Jam" - Dusky [17 Steps] Flo Jam was originally released back in 2012. Dusky (ALfie Granger-Howell and Nick Harriman) regained the rights to this track this past year and have commemorated the occasion by re-releasing it on their own label, 17 steps. It was a banger back in 2012 and is (no surprise) still a banger today. 6. "Let It Go" - Steve Bug, Cle [Nu Groove Records ] It's only natural that Steve Bug's new release on Nu Groove Records made it in the top 10. He has been a staple in house music (and her various sub-genres) since the early 90's and this track sounds like it rolled straight out those early years of deep house. 7. "You Get Lost In It [The Warehouse Project] (Full Vocal Main Mix)" - Kerri Chandler, Lady Linn [Kaoz Theory] Actual house legend Kerri Chandler's new release embodies the funky soulful sounds he grew up around, as he watched his dad (a well-respected DJ in the New Jersey music scene in the '70s and '80s) mix records at home. 8. "Fine (Ben Hixon Extended Edit)" - Rami [Dolfin Records] A juicy release by Rami and Dolfin Records, Fine immediately transports you to that pre-covid warehouse party, the beat reverberating through your soul and reminding you why you fell in love with deep house music in the first place. 9. Thick of It (Extended Mix) - Clover Ray, Sam Dexter, Mallin - Hungarian Hot Wax An absolute heater of a collab between Mallin, Sam Dexter, and Clover Ray. The punchy beat paired with Clover's vocals is dirty, funky perfection leading us into this weekend's iconic Detroit techno festival. 10. "Shake That Thang" - Alan Fitzpatrick ft. DJ Deeon [Shall Not Fade] And last, but far from least, is DJ Deeon and Alan Fitzpatrick's Shake That Thang. It rounds out this month's top releases, pairing a solid beat with ambient sounds that will keep you dancing.

Listen to May's deep house chart uninterrupted using one of the playlists below: