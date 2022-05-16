The 7 Best Free Diva Presets For Music Production
When it comes to replicating the warm, and full-bodied sound of expensive analog hardware synths completely in the box, u-He's Diva synth is the industry standard.
u-He's Diva was released back in 2011 and completely changed the game in terms of what was possible in the software world of analog emulation. It looked cool, it sounded fantastic, and everything in the production world was using it to achieve a sound that was previously only thought to be obtainable through expensive hardware hear.
Flash forward to today and people are still using it.
Why?!
Because Diva offers some of the best sounding preset banks available. On top of that, the sound-banks and preset libraries are also incredibly easy to share.
So while the trends and sounds of the genres being produced by Diva may have shifted since it was released over a decade ago, the synth that makes them has remained the same.
In this article, we've dug deep into the depths of the internet to find the absolute best Diva preset banks that you can grab completely for free so that you can start getting the most out of this powerful synth without having to spend a dime.
The Best Free Diva Sound Banks
#1: The Unfinished
Matt Bowdler is a UK-based composer and sound designer who runs the site The Unfinished.
His collections of free sounds and synth patches, that range far beyond only Diva by the way, is a rock solid introduction to the power and diversity of the synth.
If you're looking for somewhere to get started with third-party presets packs, Matt Bowdler's list is a great choice.
#2: FRM's Patches
KVR is a fantastic production forum where producers from all over the world share some of their most unique works (many of which including amazing sound banks).
KVR user FRM assembled a long list of sounds modeled after a most commonly used hardware pieces including the Minimoog, Jupiter-8, and the Juno-60.
While his original post in the forums seem to have been removed, you can still access the preset banks through the link below.
#3: Zen Sounds
Zen Sounds is a leading, premium sound design company that puts out some seriously powerful patches for a variety of genres and VSTs.
But for every bank they release, they offer a free teaser bundle of some of the best patches in the bank!
Check out a few of the links below and scroll to the bottom of the page to snag the freebies!
Aeterna Pack: 11 tense, dark, and dynamic sounds.
Umbra Pack: 12 somber electronica-inspired sounds for film scores.
Elios Pack: 10 warm cinematic sounds
Diva Dreamwaves: 12 sentimental sounds that are pleasing to the ears and heart.
Aethra Pack: 11 gritty, lo-fi patches for your next track
#4: DIVINE By Joseph Hollo
For over a decade, Joseph Hollow has been using Diva to it's full potential, extracting unique and intricate sound from the synths over the course of his career as a professional composer and sound designer.
DIVINE is a powerful collection of over 136 patches that, while being a premium pack, also offers a small sampler pack that you can snag for free.
Head to this page here and click the Download Free Patches tab at the top of the site to start using these powerful patches instantly.
Björn Bojahr
Diva's true power comes from its power analog modeling that enables it to recreate the sounds of the most timeless genres in electronic music.
If you are looking to tap into the retro-wave sounds of the music that pioneered electronic music throughout the 70's and 80's then Björn Bojahr's sound-pack is just what you need.
Offering soaring leads and bright pads, it's the perfect sampler for anyone looking to tap into the iconic sounds of generation past.
ZaBongs's Diva Soundset
ZaBong has flown under the radar as an accomplished producer and sound designer who's free Diva sound-bank pack has been a constant crowd favorite over the past years.
This pack hits a wide range of Diva's sweet-spots and offers a little something for everyone with quality that rivals many of the premium packs found elsewhere online.
Head over to this link to snag all 43 of these awesome patches.
Once you're done there, check out this link to snag another 40 patches from ZaBong.
Future Retro Soundbank For U-He Diva
This is another premium bank of powerful patches that offers it's best sounds completely for free.
This retro sound-bank contains 10 free retro, lo-fi sounds for you to use in your throwback productions.
You can download the sounds right here.
How To Use U-He Diva
I won't sugar coat it, Diva has a bit of a learning curve to it if you want to be able to get the most out of the synth.
And while many of the sound designers mentioned in the list about have spent years in the synth, learning every single thing possible there is to know, you can get a fair amount of utility out of the synth just by learning it's basic.
Bound To Divide did one of the most comprehensive breakdowns of the synth we could have ever asked for. So check out his tutorial below!
Are Diva Presets Royalty Free?
The majority of the time, sounds that come in sound banks are completely royalty free (it would be almost impossible to track and copyright anyways).
So you breath easy knowing that you can freely use all of these sounds, and pretty much any Diva synth sample that you legally get your hands on, with impunity.
How To Install Diva Presets
By now you probably have a TON of U-He Diva presets that you are excited to start using in your next track and you may be wondering "How the hell do I install these sounds?!"
While installing presets and sound-banks into Diva is fairly easy, it can be frustrating if you don't know exactly where all the files are.
Out friends over at Audiotent did a fantastic job breaking down all the proper steps you need to take to instal any Diva plugin.
So I'll let Audiotent take it away...