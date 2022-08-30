Free House Sample Packs: 4,000+ Sounds To Download For Your Sample Library

Here is the list of free sample packs and sounds for house music production. These are the best sample packs available and come packed with drum loops, one-shots, and more for you to create quality house music.

If you're looking for free house drum loops, one shots, and more for your songs, you've come to the right place. We have compiled this massive list of the best free samples.

Need More Free Stuff To Level Up Your House Production? We Got You...

Every sample pack on this list is incredible and opens up endless creative opportunities to fit your production needs. There's stuff in here for everyone, regardless of the house genre, you're making.

So let's dive into the list...

7 Day Free Sample Pack Series

7 Free Sample Packs brings you a free House sample pack containing over 50 House drum samples and House drum loops. This sample pack includes House kick drums, EDM kick drums, House snare drums, EDM snares, House claps, EDM claps, EDM drum loops, and effects.

This sample pack would be ideal for producers searching for a Tiësto sample pack, Skrillex sample pack, Steve Aoki sample pack, Major Lazer sample pack, Martin Garrix sample pack, and DJ Snake sample packs.

Snag These Samples Here

FREE HOUSE SAMPLE PACK

We're excited to bring you this free house sample pack today in response to many producers asking for it! 61 free one-shots and loops included, perfect for your next house production. You'll find arp, bass, drum loops, claps, kicks, synth sounds, sound fx, and bass hits, all in this free sound kit.

Snag These Samples Here

Wave Point Detroit's Sample Pack

One of Reddit's most active community members in the production space, Wave Point Detroit, put together a powerful sample library packed with royalty-free sounds making this one of the best free sample packs available for you.

Snag These Samples Here

Spunkface Samples – Deep House Sample Pack

This free Deep House Pack features deep bass lines and old-school drum loops, providing a glimpse of the summer ahead! Download this pack for free and create deep rolling house grooves and retro shuffles that will boost your creativity!

Snag These Samples Here

Echo Sound Works – House Essentials

There is no doubt that house music is one of the most popular and influential genres in the electronic dance music world. House music has evolved over the years, giving rise to new subgenres such as future house, bounce, tropical house, and G house.

Need Even MORE Free Stuff? Say no more...

We've gathered an extensive, free collection of drum samples and loops to provide the resources you need to create great House music.

Snag These Samples Here

Digital Underglow – 350+ Free Samples

This hybrid collection of drum samples, loops, and effects was hand-crafted using a blend of analog synths, software synths, reverbs, drum machines, and acoustic drums. You'll get organic sounds with fused electronic noises, creating a mind-bending sonic palette ready for your productions.

Snag These Samples Here

Cymatics House - Starter Pack

Many factors contribute to making great House music, but it all starts with having high-quality, professional samples. With access to the same sounds as the top producers, the potential for impressive tracks is limitless.

Their team of sound designers was inspired by the sounds of top-tier House artists to create this pack. They captured every sound's essence, usability, and stellar quality.

Snag These Samples Here

Samplephonics Free Collection

Samplephonics is an industry staple for sample packs overall. They host a range of genres, from electro to pop, techno, and even the more niche subgenres of techno, like ambient and dub-techno.

The best part is that they offer quality samples and demos of their packs so you can get a taste of what their premier purchases provide. Below is a collection of free samples from their website that you can use in your techno production.

Snag These Samples Here

GhoSyndicate'se's Free Sample Packs

Ghost Syndicate is best known, at least in my own production experience, for making more modern and trendy samples and packs. And when it comes to a classic techno sound, I was surprised that their free downloads and techno drum loops were terrific. This royalty-free sample pack is a special treat for any producer looking to bolster their production arsenal, as it is filled with release-ready construction kits for you to pull stems from. Every artist would make this a necessity in their library.

Snag These Samples Here

Bluezone techno/minimal/house drum hits

The Bluezone Corporation provides 102 one-shot drums, including bass drums, claps, hi-hats, percussion, rides, and snares. All sound libraries and sample packs are available for instant download, making them perfect for music producers, DJs, and movie and video game sound designers worldwide.

Snag These Samples Here

CARE PACKAGE FOR MUSICIANS

The producers over at this site compiled a massive list of royalty-free techno samples that you can use in Ableton, FL Studio, Logic Pro, or any other DAW you're using. This enormous sample pack is a love letting to music producers and is a distinctive way to add more presets, one-shots, and free techno sounds to your library.

Snag These Samples Here