jackLNDN dropped an incredible new single, Deep Space, last week which we had the opportunity to premier.
The track has already been a wild success; so much so that we asked jackLNDN to come back into the fold for the next installment of the Magnetic Mix series.
This mix features something not often seen in the Magnetic Mix series, an hour long compilation of music entirely produced by the artist.
It goes without saying that the mix features a TON of IDs and unreleased music but that's what makes this mix series so special. It allows for artists like jackLNDN to showcase a wide range of styles and productions, and jack really knocked this one out of the park.
So without further adieu, let's dive into the mix.
Magnetic Mix 187: jackLNDN
Tracklist:
jackLNDN - Return
jackLNDN - Deep Space
ID
New Yorker Soul ft Shawnee Taylor - What You Do (jackLNDN Remix)
Lettuce - House Of Lett (jackLNDN Remix)
jackLNDN - A Little More Love
Polish Ambassador - Lookin’ Butters (jackLNDN Remix)
Emancipator - Currents (jackLNDN Remix)
ID
jackLNDN - Twisted
ID
ID
ID
ID
ID